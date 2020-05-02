Their mission: honoring those serving on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

People crowded into north Brainerd near St. Joseph’s Medical Center to get a front row seat for the flyover. Spectators also packed into parking lots with unobstructed views throughout the city to watch the two jets race in a matter of seconds from north to south, following the path of the Mississippi River across the city.

Masked health care workers, in scrubs or hospital gowns, staff and security personnel came out in small groups by the emergency department and waited for the flyover, marveling at a trio of bald eagles high in the sky before the jets could be heard, first as rumble in the distance.

Health care workers and residents stood 6-feet apart on the helipad next to the Brainerd hospital's emergency room entrance forming a circle and cheered and clapped as the jets arrived and passed overhead. One vehicle had an American flag draped on its roof.

"I think it's pretty cool that they are helping recognize essential workers and supporting us this way," said Nurse Practitioner Amanda Carroll, from cardiology. "It's pretty fun, different."

Carroll's husband and two boys were also on hand to support her and see the flyover. "We love airplanes," Carroll said.

The Minnesota National Guard fighter jet flyovers Wednesday, May 6, happened near local medical facilities in Brainerd, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Little Falls, Minneapolis, Monticello, Hastings, Robbinsdale, Rochester, Saint Cloud, Saint Louis Park, Saint Paul, Stillwater, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

The aircraft flying these missions were combinations of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, and C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 133rd Air Wing out of Fort Snelling in St. Paul.

The purpose of the flyover, incorporated into previously scheduled training missions, was to recognize health care workers, emergency responders, food industry and other essential workers throughout the state that have done their part to keep the state functioning during the stay at home order.

"These flyovers are our way of showing solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic,” said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, in a news release announcing the flyovers. “This is a small way that we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for their service and sacrifice."