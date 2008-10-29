ST. PAUL — Members of the House Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday, May 6 took up a bill that would set up a contract tracing program under the Department of Health and fund the program and bringing on employees to staff it.

Assistant Department of Health Commissioner Margaret Kelly on Wednesday told state lawmakers the department hoped to bring on 4,200 contact tracers to map out COVID-19 spread in Minnesota, up tenfold from prior estimates.

The measure would also prevent employers from blocking health care employees from working as contract tracers temporarily if they've been furloughed or placed on unpaid leave.

"It's a huge endeavor," Kelly told lawmakers.

The state currently has 310 employees working to trace cases across the state. By comparison, Wuhan, China, a city of 11 million, hired 9,000 contact tracing personnel. To match that ratio, at 5.6 million residents, the state of Minnesota would require 4,500 contact tracing staff.

During a Wednesday afternoon press call with reporters, health officials listed the broadening number of symptoms capable of triggering tests, the growing need to test hotspots in long-term care and meat processing, the need to test for asymptomatic spread, and the need to spend significant time via interpreters during tracing all drove their decision to ask for the major increase in personnel.

"As of Monday, we are at 150 case investigators and adding another 160 this week," said state director of infectious disease Kris Ehresmann. "When we started with an initial target of 750 investigators and contact tracers, that was based on the model used in Massachusetts."

"But we also had the data from Wuhan that said you needed many, many, many, more case investigators and contact tracers. So we started with Massachusetts data, but we have modified it as we have learned more."

Health officials also shed light on Wednesday on the state's Critical Supplies Work Group, and providing hard numbers on the burn rate of personal protective equipment in the state's emergency supply.

Commissioner of Administration Alice Roberts Davis said that after weeks of procuring millions of pieces of PPE through private purchase, public and federal donation, the state's supplies have stabilized, but is supplementary and not meant to lift the burden from hospitals to maintain their own ability to respond to the pandemic.

"We are more consistently getting face masks, gloves, and face shields," said Roberts Davis. "Medical gowns and N95 respirators have been a little bit more challenging."

Roberts Davis said the state makes 30-40 shipments a day from its warehouse to hospitals below a four to seven day supply, and is not providing PPE for long term care facilities except for cloth masks for staff and PPE after cases are loacted. She said Minnesota providers use 9,000 face shields, 877,000 gloves, 37,000 gowns, 93,000 masks and 11,000 N95 respirators daily.

Also on Wednesday, health officials said they believe the reason Minnesota has a higher death rate from coronavirus than neighboring states has to do with the fact that in targeting long term care facilities for testing, the state has a more accurate count of deaths caused by COVID-19.

Health officials believe that COVID-19 deaths are likely being undercounted elsewhere.

"If we had not been identifying cases in this population, we wouldn't be identifying the deaths," said Ehresmann. "If we had only been testing school-aged children, our death rate per capita would be very low. I can tell you that in looking at some of the guidance for testing in other states, they have not had the same focus on long term care that we have had."

"Because of this illness, and how similar it is to other respiratory illnesses," Malcolm said, "it's not hard to imagine if you weren't looking for COVID-19, bearing in mind there are a large number of deaths in long term care due to large range of causes, you would not see it as much."

The death toll from COVID-19 in Minnesota grew by 30 on Wednesday, 24 of the losses in long term care. The new deaths, the highest one-day figure yet, increased the total number of lives lost in the state to 485.

The virus claimed one life each in Stearns, Ramsey, Nobles, Mahnomen, Dakota and an unknown county of residence, plus two lives in Anoka County, and 22 lives in Hennepin County.

The state reported 5,309 tests on Wednesday, but that number is believed to reflect a delay in reporting 1,800 tests from Tuesday.

The pace of new cases has slowed in meat processing hotspots Kandiyohi, Martin and Nobles counties, but the numbers continue to climb in Stearns County, which posted another 160 cases Wednesday. The central Minnesota county, recently featured in a New York Times analysis as the fastest-growing hotspot in the country, now has 975 cases.

Forum News Service reporter Dana Ferguson contributed to this story.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.