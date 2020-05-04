ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans will provide an update on Minnesota's response to COVID-19 and discuss the new budget projection at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.

Walz and Frans will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.