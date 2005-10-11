ROCHESTER, Minn. — St. Cloud, the county seat of Stearns County, has the highest average daily growth rate of coronavirus cases in the country, according to a new analysis by the New York Times. One week ago, the central Minnesota county had just 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Today, after reporting another 139 cases, it has 728.

While the presence of both turkey and chicken processing plants explain some of the rise — state health officials along with medical provider CentraCare have targeted the region for intensive testing after cases were found at both locations — state Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said today she thought that community spread was also a factor.

"It does appear that there is more community spread there," Malcolm said during an afternoon press conference with Gov. Tim Walz. "In the case of Worthington it appeared that even if it initiated outside the plant, the plant amplified the spread of the disease. That appears to be the case to a lesser degree so far in Stearns. It does appear to us there is more widespread community transmission there."

Also on Monday, Mayo Clinic was awarded a $26 million contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The funds will go to pay for staff to administer convalescent plasma treatment for coronavirus at thousands of sites large and small around the United States. The program has already treated over 5,400 patients with no major safety problems.

"We have more than 2,000 hospitals signed up for this program," said program director Dr. Michael Joyner. "It ranges from some of the most sophisticated hospitals across the country... to community hospitals in places like Lawton, Okla., and a rural hospital in Michigan, so we're really making an effort to make this available to everybody throughout the country." Joyner said the funds will help pay for over 50 program workers within Mayo Clinic Rochester, Jacksonville and Phoenix.

"The manpower required to manage the program, understand the data and collect samples from patients is substantial," Joyner said. "We're making it possible for them to work with their local blood supply to obtain this plasma, so it's logistically very complex." Joyner said the program will be reporting the first safety data later this week, and is setting up effectiveness comparison groups to determine if the treatment helps keep mild patients out of the ICU, and serious patients from deteriorating.

The outbreak in Stearns County is related in part to a 750-employee Jennie-O Turkey Store plant in Melrose, and a 700-employee Pilgrims Pride chicken plant in Cold Spring. The Melrose plant is owned by Hormel, while the Cold Spring plant is owned by Brazilian meat conglomerate JBS, which recently closed its 2,000-employee pork plant in Worthington. Intensive testing triggered by cases in those plants explains some of the outbreak.

But the sudden St. Cloud rise in case numbers appears to be outpacing the 188 cases in Kandiyohi County, home to a similar meat-packing base thanks to two other Jennie-O plants with 1,200 employees. For now, the state is depicting the meat-processing hot spots surrounding Stearns, Martin, Nobles, Cottonwood and Kandiyohi Counties as proof of the need for intensive testing in areas of conglomerate gatherings.

"Nobles County now accounts for our second highest total," Walz said on Monday. "I think they are at about 1,100 cases today. Nobles County has 21,000 people. So one in every 20 people, statistically are infected there. Ramsey County on the other hand has 550,000 people and about 500 cases... We tested heavy in Nobles County, but it doesn't change the fact that we have to be careful that same process doesn't replicate itself in a restaurant or a school classroom."

"A quarter of all the cases we are reporting currently are coming from those five counties that are experiencing significant outbreaks surrounding food processing facilities," said Malcolm. "So that illustrates how quickly the situations can change at the community level."

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, the Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday, May 4. Seven of the deaths were recorded in Hennepin County and two in Stearns County. Seven of the deaths were among residents of long-term care. The deaths bring the new total of lives lost in Minnesota to 428.

With fewer than 500 deaths, the state has fewer deaths so far than has been projected by state models for the start of May. The University of Minnesota School of Public Health model projects a peak for the state some time in June or July, and posits that the state is on course for seeing 22,000 deaths for the year. The state plans to update that model later this week.

Also on Monday, the state recorded another 571 cases on 3,309 tests for the day, and ICU use jumped 11 patients to 166 ICU beds in use for coronavirus, a new record.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.