It seems like just yesterday, and it seems like forever ago.

In fact, it was Saturday morning, March 28, when Minnesotans were officially “ ordered to stay at home” by decree of Gov. Tim Walz.

The unprecedented stripping of liberties would have seemed unimaginable — except that it was happening, or about to happen, across America and all over the world, in societies free and not.

It was, of course, the best defense that public health officials had to offer against the novel coronavirus, which had just begun to surge in America but had killed only five people in Minnesota at the time.

Sunday, May 3, marks the 36th day of Minnesota under the closest thing we’ve experienced to a “lockdown.” It was to be the last. But on Thursday, Walz extended the order an additional two weeks, until May 18. He also allowed most closed retailers to open for delivery and curbside pickup, and he pledged to soon relax restrictions on non-lifesaving medical procedures.

His argument for extending the stay-at-home order is basically this: We still don’t know enough about the state’s outbreak — except that it’s still growing — and it’s too risky to loosen things up any further. It’s a rationale supported by some and criticized by others, with some Republicans being the most vocal critics.

So, let’s take stock. What did those 36 days get us?

Obviously, a smashed economy is one result of the restrictions. Nearly 594,000 Minnesotans filed unemployment claims by the end of April. But many economists believe the effect of an unchecked pandemic would have been equally as bad, if not worse, and many agree that the economy can’t recover until the virus is under control.

In the fight against the virus, we gained a lot. But there are some notable things we still don’t have.

Here are some important concepts, based on interviews with health and hospital officials and state and public health data.

Time

The “shutdown” of vast swaths of the economy and social interactions acted like a sudden drop in temperature under the laws of thermodynamics: Everything slowed down. The soup of society no longer mixed as it had, and the spread of the virus was significantly slowed.

Moreover, Minnesotans appeared to have heeded the stay-at-home order more closely than other Americans and more than many forecasters expected. The result: Not only did we buy time by pushing the curve out, we appear to have flattened the curve, creating a slower spread than most, if not all, states — at least for a while.

To be clear, it still spread, but the factor of its exponential growth — the speed at which a contagion spreads — was lowered, so it spread slower. From a mathematical standpoint, the fact that Minnesota nearly froze in place when the number of cases was still relatively low meant that the raw number of new infections daily was far less than if we were farther along.

Still, it exacted a toll, especially in places where strict isolation isn’t possible.

More than 75 percent of the state’s 395 deaths as of Saturday have been residents of long-term care facilities — places like nursing homes where strict measures were put in place before the outbreak to try to keep the virus from getting in.

And in the meat processing industry — where workers continued to slice and package pork and poultry shoulder to shoulder in assembly-line fashion — outbreaks have forced the shutdown of major plants.

Walz’s justification for his initial stay-in-place order — which was to last two weeks — was to buy time to prepare. What did we get for that time?

ICU capacity

For several years, and in late March, the combined number of intensive-care beds at Minnesota hospitals hovered around 1,200. ICU beds — and ventilators to aid in breathing — are crucial to reduce the death toll of the virus, which usually kills by causing the lungs to fail.

The big fear — a fear ultimately realized in Italy and Spain and nearly so in New York City — was that a wave of seriously ill patients needing ICU care would exceed the number of beds, forcing a rationing of care and leading to avoidable deaths. At the time, an epidemiological model by the University of Minnesota School of Public Health projected a peak ICU demand of between 2,000 and 4,800 beds. That model is expected to be revised within a week or so, and officials have suggested they expect the projected peak demand to be on the lower end, if that.

As of this weekend, the state has 1,244 ICU beds. However, within 24 hours that number can jump to 2,044. Within three days: 2,588. Meanwhile, 2,844 ventilators can be on hand for the surge. Additionally, state emergency management officials, working out of the state’s Emergency Operations Center in St. Paul in conjunction with hospital coalitions, have established plans for hundreds of beds for non-COVID patients, should they be needed.

PPE supplies

Personal protective equipment — N95-grade respirators, surgical masks, surgical gloves, gowns and face shields — were in a precarious state in late March, here and across the country.

The pandemic preparedness plans of Minnesota, like those of every state, had always banked on a national stockpile filling in any gaps. But those plans, in hindsight, failed to grasp two possibilities that both became reality: First, that the national stockpile would be understocked and the federal government would defer the task of acquiring supplies to the states, and second, that the demand would be not isolated to hot spots but nearly nationwide, as the virus had spread silently for the month of February.

Hospitals urged Walz to ban non-lifesaving procedures so they could conserve their supplies, and he agreed.

But the state itself had no stockpile, and that wouldn’t stand, state and hospital officials said.

In the past five weeks, that’s changed. As of Saturday, the state had 345,000 N95 respirators, 2 million surgical masks, 7.3 million gloves, 49,000 gowns, and 152,000 face shields. That’s on top of significant supplies that hospitals have obtained.

Add up the ICU capacity and the PPE supplies, and Walz has all but declared victory in the preparation for the coming peak.

“When we hit our peak — and it’s still projected to be about a month away — if you need an ICU bed and you need a ventilator, you will get it in Minnesota,” Walz said Wednesday.

Testing capacity

Testing was a mess in late March in Minnesota, as it was in much of the country. Tests were being rationed for those seen as in most need, but even those people weren’t always getting them. There was no national plan for how to surmount a lack of ingredients — ranging from chemicals to supplies — and coordination between providers, suppliers and the need.

The result was that no one had a clear picture of who had the virus and where it was spreading. “Stay home if you’re sick” was the best policy anyone could muster, and it led statisticians to conclude that for every test-confirmed case in Minnesota, there were likely 100 others who had the virus.

In the week leading up to the March 28 stay-at-home order, Minnesota averaged 1,720 tests per day, according to data compiled by the Pioneer Press. Last week, the average had jumped to 3,006 and appears to be on track to reach 5,000 diagnostic tests per day soon.

That increase — and its trajectory toward 10,000 tests daily — is the result of a partnership between the state, the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to achieve what Walz described as a “Minnesota moonshot” of testing capacity. In short, the idea was for Minnesota to figure out the testing problem on its own.

In one respect, it has been a success. However, for the larger goal — test everyone with symptoms — the state appears to be a ways off, and leading public health experts across the country have said the U.S. needs to increase its testing capacity by orders of magnitude.

For example, as of Saturday, there were 3,436 confirmed active cases of coronavirus. By the 100-factor, that would mean more than 343,000 people currently have it in the state. But fewer than 80,000 tests have been performed in Minnesota since testing began, and many people, such as health care workers, will require regular testing to ensure they don’t spread it themselves.

When Walz extended the stay-at-home order the first time — from an expiration of April 10 to May 4 — he said a key goal was to buy time to increase testing capacity.

So file testing capacity under something we got for the five weeks, but also something we didn’t get enough of.

Contact tracing

Testing alone isn’t worth much if you can’t track down and isolate those infected — and their contacts — to stop the chain of transmission and quash outbreaks.

That’s where contact tracing comes in. The state estimated it would need 750 contact tracers — people interviewing patients — to be able to get a handle on the situation. There were still less than 100 at the time Walz extended the order.

While that number increases by a dozen or so weekly, 750 is nowhere in sight. It’s unclear if the state’s plan to reassign state employees will suffice.

“We’re becoming more challenged on that,” Kris Ehresmann, head of the Department of Health’s epidemiology division, said Friday. For example, workers being interviewed in the outbreak at the JBS pork plant in Worthington speak 58 different languages. Finding translators became a stumbling block, and as a result, not all people with positive test results could be interviewed within 24 hours — a crucial step to contain a virus that spreads so quickly.

Knowledge

It’s hard to recall how different it all felt on March 28 than it does now.

Let’s jump back in time. On March 28:

Some 2,200 Americans had died from COVID-19 — a pittance compared to the more than 66,000 deaths tallied as of Saturday.

The U.S. began a trend of “excess deaths”; more people died on March 28 than would be expected based on long-term averages of American deaths on March 28, according to CDC figures, which are likely a significant underestimation of excess deaths in the pandemic. Minnesota wouldn’t breach the excess death threshold until April 11, and on March 28, our death count was 5.

On March 28, New York City recorded what at the time appeared to be an astonishing record: 265 COVID deaths. It wouldn’t see a daily death count that low again until April 21.

Walz actually announced the stay-at-home order March 25.

At that time, most scientific data on the virus was based on information out of China, and in hindsight, the medical knowledge was full of holes. Doctors hadn’t yet discovered how the virus attacks other organs, and it was only last week that the CDC updated its list of symptoms, acknowledging that patients can become dangerously ill without developing the trademark dry cough.

Perhaps the biggest blind spot, however, was the virus’s greatest weapon: asymptomatic spread. We now know that you can get the virus and be contagious for up to 48 hours before any onset of symptoms. “Stay home if you’re sick” isn’t much of a defense against that.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Friday mused on the speed of knowledge gained since Walz initially shut things down. “It’s kind of amazing to remind ourselves, but we’re talking about a 6-week span of time since we saw the first confirmed case in long-term care. We didn’t know at that time about the role of asymptomatic spread,” she said.

What we didn’t get: Immunity

In some ways, nothing has changed: There’s no vaccine, and we’re a population that’s essentially just as vulnerable as we were.

When our outbreak started, Minnesota was a land of 10,000 lakes and nearly 5.7 million people — all of whom were ripe for the virus to sicken, or at least use to spread.

By the 100-fold estimate of confirmed-to-actual infections, some 573,000 Minnesotans have had the virus. Might sound like a lot, but it’s not. Assuming all those people are now immune — an assumption that is hardly proven — that’s a 10 percent immunity rate. That’s far short of the estimated 67 percent minimum needed for herd immunity — which doesn’t stop a pandemic but merely puts it on a trajectory toward stopping.

So, five weeks later, even with those assumptions and estimates, there remain more than 5.1 million Minnesotans just as ripe for the virus as they were March 28.







