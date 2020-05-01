ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A 40-something resident of Hennepin County with no underlying conditions has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death was one of 24 fatalities from the illness reported Saturday, May 2. Health officials had no further information on the unusually young and otherwise healthy fatality at this time.

“We express our condolences to the families and friends of those who died,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “We continue our work along with many partners around the state to protect Minnesotans and prevent additional deaths. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”

Health officials say 21 of the 24 deaths reported Saturday occured in long term care facilities. Seventeen deaths were in Hennepin County, three were in Anoka County, and two each were in Ramsey and Clay counties. With the exception of the Hennepin County resident in their 40s, the ages of those who died ranged from a Ramsey County resident in their 60s to a Clay County individual in their 100s.

Minnesota's total number of lives lost to the illness is now 395.

In a promising continuation of enhanced testing capacity, the state conducted 4,178 tests on Friday, a slight dip from the 4,553 tests conducted Thursday, but a quadrupling of the 1,100 tests performed daily just two weeks ago. The new daily testing totals place the state on track with reaching Gov. Tim Walz's challenge for the state to be conducting 5,000 tests a day by May 4, when the first stay at home order was to be lifted. Walz has since extended that to May 18.

The state's acceleration of testing represents the success of an unprecedented integration of once-competing health systems under the direction of the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and the state's diverse collection of private healthcare providers.

With testing climbing, new cases are rising in Minnesota as well. The state identified nearly 500 new cases on Saturday. The 498 cases are a dip from the 594 cases identified Friday, and include the first case in Grant County. The small villages and towns of Lake and Cook counties of Minnesota's North Shore - Lusten, Two Harbors, Grand Marais and Silver Bay -- are among the few remaining areas of the state to have reported no cases.

Cases continue to rise the fastest in rural Minnesota counties home to meat packing. Nobles County, home of the JBS pork plant in Worthington, reported an additional 31 cases on Saturday, bringing the new total for the southwestern region to 899 cases, a near-doubling since Wednesday. Health officials have conducted widespread testing of workers in the plant. Cases in rural Martin County, the No. 1 pork producing region in the state, have doubled from 52 to 110 since Wednesday as well.

A separate investigation connected to two shuttered Jennie-O Turkey Store plants in Willmar had Kandiyohi County adding 10 cases Saturday, bringing its new case total to 145, more than double the 64 cases reported earlier in the week. An outbreak at a now-closed Jennie-O Turkey Store Plant in Melrose has cases soaring in Stearns County as well. The central Minnesota county recorded 96 cases Saturday, raising its new total to 531 cases.

Stearns County, just behind Hennepin and Nobles County, now has the third-highest case total in the state .

Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order crafted with the participation of meat packing industry allowing the Department of Agriculture to invoke the Defense Production Act. The order attempts to compel meat plants to remain open, or at least to provide them cover for doing so.

The move was widely seen as an attempt to shield the plants from legal liability for not protecting their workers from close contact amid the outbreak. It's unclear whether the order can reopen plants with hundreds of workers reporting sick. "No executive order is going to get those hogs processed if the people who know how to do it are sick, or do not feel like they can be there,” Walz said on Wednesday.

Suburban Anoka County has become a hot spot at the start of May as well, albeit for reasons unknown.

The county has recorded 64 cases and six deaths in just three days, and is not known to be a site of intensive testing related to meat packing at this time. Walz on Monday lifted stay-at-home requirements for thousands of employers. Monday those changes will be expanded to customer-facing employers who are capable of providing curbside pickup.

With all of these loosening of controls on movement, it's possible that social distancing is beginning to whither in outstate regions especially. A traffic tracker on the state health department website shows that freeway traffic, once reduced by 70% just two weeks ago, is now off by just 7% from normal.

This added case finding and increasing movement comes as ICU cases reached their highest level yet on Saturday, with 135 COVID-19 patients on life support equipment in the state. Nearly one thousand Minnesotans use ICU beds for other conditions. The state believes it could stand up as many as 2,500 ICU beds in a crisis.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.