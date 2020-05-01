Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, April 30 announced that the state's stay at home order would be extended to May 18 but exceptions would be ordered allowing more retailers to open and offer delivery or curbside pickup options. He also extended the closures of dine-in restaurants and bars until May 18.

The new orders came days before the stay-at-home order and another order shuttering bars and restaurants were scheduled to lift and as 492 new cases of COVID-19 and additional 24 deaths associated with the illness were reported in Minnesota. In total, 5,136 have tested positive for the illness and 343 have died from the disease and its complications.

Another 584,340 have filed for state unemployment insurance due to the pandemic and executive actions aimed to limit its spread.

Walz's original order was set to run from March 27 to April 10 and was later extended to Monday, May 4. The governor said the order was needed to help the state build up intensive care unit capacity and personal protective equipment ahead of an expected peak in COVID-19 cases.

"The real thing that we have to be focused on is not to be complacent, to be smart, to lean into things where we can but with the recognition that we are on a very fine line with this virus that can come very, very quickly," Walz told reporters, noting the rapid outbreak of meat processing plants around the state. "It won't be a slow burn. It will be an exponential growth."

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health reported an additional 34 positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,067. The increase comes as the state reported an additional 1,924 tests. It’s the seventh straight day the department has announced more than 1,000 test results.

Another 21 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the state’s total recovered count to 458.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, a total of 19 individuals have died with COVID-19 since the state reported its first case in mid-March. The state reports that 30 people are currently with COVID-19, up two from Wednesday’s results. Since mid-March 85 people have been hospitalized at some point related to COVID-19.

South Dakota

South Dakota saw it's largest increase of COVID-19 deaths in a single day (4) as the total death count reached 17.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 2,449 positive cases of COVID-19, an overall increase of 79. The four deaths were reported in Minnehaha County.

Unemployment weekly claims rose by 94 for the week of April 19-25, for a total of 5,389 claims.

Wisconsin

Positive COVID-19 cases increased by 334 for a total of 6,854 positive results, the state Department of Health Services announced Thursday, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. It's the largest single-day increase in positive cases the state has seen since the outbreak began, WPR reported, topping the 331 positive results this past Saturday.

Health officials reported 69,394 negative cases, an increase of 2,764 from Wednesday to Thursday.

Around the region

The number of people in the United States filing unemployment insurance claims continued its relentless climb last week, with total filings over the past six weeks now surpassing 30 million, according to U.S. Labor Department numbers released Thursday, April 30.

About 67,833 North Dakotans had filed unemployment claims since mid-March, with about 7,095 of those claims filed during the week that ended April 25.

Numbers released by the state of Minnesota showed that about 534,929 people had filed initial unemployment insurance claims since mid-March, with about 45,900 of those being filed during the week that ended April 25.

North Dakota schools will be sharing $33 million for coronavirus-related issues. North Dakota school districts may apply for the relief funding through the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. There are 175 school districts in the state.

After an outbreak of COVID-19 caused LM Wind Power in Grand Forks to close two weeks ago, the company says it will remain closed until at least next week. The facility, which employs nearly 900 people, produces wind turbine blades and has been closed since April 14. The North Dakota Department of Health reported Wednesday, April 29, that 145 LM Wind Power employees have tested positive for the virus, 15 of those cases are outside of the state of North Dakota. Additionally, 26 non-employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 are linked to the outbreak.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.