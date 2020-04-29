ST. PAUL — Minnesotans will remain under orders to remain at home except to perform essential tasks for at least two more weeks.

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, April 30 announced that the state's stay at home order would be extended to May 18 but exceptions would be ordered allowing more retailers to open and offer delivery or curbside pickup options. The DFL governor also extended the closures of dine-in restaurants and bars.

The new orders came days before the stay-at-home order and another order shuttering bars and restaurants were scheduled to lift and as 492 new cases of COVID-19 and additional 24 deaths associated with the illness were reported in Minnesota. In total, 5,136 have tested positive for the illness and 343 have died from the disease and its complications.

Another 584,340 have filed for state unemployment insurance due to the pandemic and executive actions aimed to limit its spread.

Walz's original order was set to run from March 27 to April 10 and was later extended to Monday, May 4. The governor said the order was needed to help the state build up intensive care unit capacity and personal protective equipment ahead of an expected peak in COVID-19 cases.

“Minnesotans have made this possible by staying home and holding down the rate of infection. But now is not the time for sudden movements," Walz said. "There’s more work to be done, and we need to keep this virus at a simmer, not a boil. Our action today prioritizes the safety of Minnesotans while taking cautious, strategic steps toward getting people safely back to work.”

The capacity to provide intensive care to sick Minnesotans at the peak of a potential outbreak has been prepared, Walz said, and he plans to begin "turning the dial" in terms of reopening sectors of the economy rather than flipping on a switch. Health officials and the governor during the span of the stay-at-home order to date have warned against too quickly moving back to normal and overwhelming the health care system or causing potential harm for businesses that reopen before workers or customers feel safe returning.

Minnesota, like other states that issued stay-at-home orders, has started rolling back the action to allow more exceptions. First, Walz opened up recreational activities and on Monday, another order allowed around 80,000 manufacturing, industrial and office employees in positions that don't directly deal with customers to return to their jobs.

And on Thursday, Walz announced restrictions under the stay-at-home order would be altered to allow tens of thousands of workers in retail positions to offer delivery and pick-up purchase options.

Still, Republican lawmakers, business leaders and others for weeks had called for tweaks to the governor's orders that would put small business owners on a more level playing field with big box stores and allow hospitals to pick up surgeries and procedures deemed noncritical.

"Main Street businesses have been forced for weeks to remain closed while big box stores have been able to keep their doors open," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown said. "I know Minnesota retailers have been planning and are ready to safely serve customers in a curbside setting, but if their large competitors can be open to customer traffic, our smaller retailers should be extended the same opportunity and trust by the governor."

And they pressed for the governor to move faster in reopening the state for business, travel and some congregating. A coalition of business owners on Wednesday sued the state over the executive orders keeping them closed, saying they violated their constitutional rights.

