The record-setting 2,915 tests given on Tuesday, April 28, were offered by health systems working under integrated direction by a virtual lab within Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.

"We are doing more testing and we are seeing more cases as we're able to do more testing," said Kris Ehresmann, division director for infectious disease at the Minnesota Department of Health, at an afternoon press conference. "That's not necessarily a bad thing. It means we have more opportunity for detecting cases and can then initiate contact tracing to contain the spread."

Health officials have placed a special focus of late on testing in Nobles and Kandiyohi counties, the state's two coronavirus hotspots. Positive cases jumped by 138 in Nobles County, home to an outbreak at the 2,000-employee JBS pork plant in Worthington, and by 24 in Kandiyohi County, home to two Jennie-O Turkey Store plants in Willmar. Both have been temporarily shuttered.

There were 18 deaths reported on Wednesday, 16 in Hennepin County and two in Ramsey County, bringing the state total to 319.

Health officials said 16 of the 18 deaths reported Wednesday were associated with long-term care. Currently, 249 of the state's 319 deaths were among residents of long-term care.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, April 29, confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of positive tests for the virus in the state is up to 1,033, but 433 people have recovered from the illness, including 28 announced Wednesday.

There are 28 residents hospitalized with the illness, up three from Tuesday. Nineteen North Dakotans, including 12 Cass County residents, have now succumbed to the illness, which has claimed more than 59,000 lives nationwide.

Twenty of the new cases Wednesday came from Cass County, which encompasses Fargo and West Fargo. North Dakota's most populous county now has 492 known cases — about 48% of the state's total. The department no longer lists the age ranges and genders of the newly infected residents.

A New York Times analysis projects that Fargo could experience one of the most severe outbreaks of the virus in the country.

Sixteen of the new cases were reported in Grand Forks County, which has seen the state's most intense flare-up at a wind turbine manufacturing plant in the last two weeks. A total of 145 workers at the Grand Forks LM Wind Power facility have tested positive for the illness, including 130 North Dakota residents and 15 Minnesota residents. Grand Forks County now has 251 known cases of the illness, the second most in the state.

The department announced 1,813 test results Wednesday, marking the sixth straight day it has reported more than 1,000 test results.

South Dakota

South Dakota’s elected city officials have control of whether to lift restrictions on businesses in their jurisdictions, just as they did before Gov. Kristi Noem released her “Get Back to Normal” plan.

Noem’s plan provided guidelines for residents and employers asking them to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Limiting how many people can be in a space at one time, practicing proper sanitation and hygiene were among the suggestions for all South Dakotans.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken took to Facebook Wednesday morning to share the city’s plans for how they intend to reopen the city for business under Noem’s guidance.

“It feels like forever that we’ve been in this new world but I can tell you we’re making great progress across the city, across the state,” TenHaken said.

The Sioux Falls City Council passed an ordinance limiting nonemployees at businesses to 10 people, which will remain effective until May 15.

Of the state’s 2,373 total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, Minnehaha County accounts for 1,984 of those cases.

A total of 1,492 South Dakotans have recovered after testing positive for the virus, up 100 recoveries from Tuesday.

The deaths of two Minnehaha County men in their 80s were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's confirmed deaths as a result of COVID-19 to a total of 13.

State officials still expect South Dakota’s peak in COVID-19 cases to happen in June.

Wisconsin

The health and justice departments responded Tuesday to a Wisconsin Supreme Court lawsuit brought by the GOP-controlled state Legislature against the extended Safer at Home order.

The response by Gov. Tony Evers’ administration asks the Supreme Court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that state law gives the Department of Health Services a broad range of powers to implement emergency measures to control pandemics such as COVID-19.

The Democratic governor said the lawsuit, if successful, would endanger the lives of Wisconsinites.

Through Wednesday, 6,520 confirmed cases with 308 deaths have been reported in the state.

Around the region

Sanford Health and Essentia Health are launching systemwide testing that can detect if someone has been infected with the coronavirus, even if they never got sick or showed any symptoms. The blood test would detect antibodies developed by the body to fight COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. The antibodies could be present in someone who previously caught the virus, even if they never fell sick or showed symptoms of the disease.

Even with many of the North Dakota's restaurants, personal care businesses and gyms poised to reopen later this week, Burgum said great concern remains for the state's most vulnerable residents: people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. He urged residents who fall in those categories to stay home for at least another two weeks after the closures end.

Former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, a son of the late Sen. Edward Kennedy, on Wednesday warned of a “coming epidemic of suicide and overdose” stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and called for strong public-policy measures to counteract the threat.

Minnesota lawmakers this week adopted an amendment to a previously introduced bill in a move that would let veterans groups and fraternal organizations borrow from their gambling funds. If enacted as rewritten, the bill would temporarily allow the groups to lend themselves money from their gambling accounts on the condition that they pay it back within one year's time.

After more than an hourlong discussion during its regular meeting Wednesday, the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education is moving toward reopening campuses again this fall. Campuses across the system closed in mid-March amid the pandemic.

