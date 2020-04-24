SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health and Essentia Health are launching system-wide testing that can detect if someone has been infected with the coronavirus, even if they never got sick or showed any symptoms.

The blood test would detect antibodies developed by the body to fight COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. The antibodies could be present in someone who previously caught the virus, even if they never fell sick or showed symptoms of the disease.

Sanford announced its plans on Wednesday, April 29, and said it was preparing its lab at its headquarters in Sioux Falls to process up up to 1,200 tests a day from its footprint in "coming weeks." The health system has 44 medical centers and 482 clinics across the Upper Midwest, with major hospitals in Sioux Falls, Fargo and Bemidji, Minn.

Duluth-based Essentia on Monday said it was now offering antibody testing for COVID-19 across its system, initially sending tests to Mayo Clinic Laboratories for processing, with plans to localize test processing within the next few months. Essentia has 13 hospitals and 69 clinics across the Upper Midwest.

Sanford says the antibody testing will be helpful to gain better understanding of if people can become infected multiple times with COVID-19. But antibody testing is not meant to diagnose those who are currently ill, Sanford said.

Other types of testing is available for that, specifically the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 now in use at state health labs, hospital labs such as Sanford, and private labs elsewhere.

“We are committed to staying on the leading edge of patient care, technology and information during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health, in a news release. “Antibody testing is another way for us to learn about this new virus, share information with our colleagues and better understand what this means for individuals and communities.”

Sanford Health said it would announce additional details as the testing becomes available. The health system didn't immediately respond to questions from Forum News Service about the out-of-pocket cost of such testing, and how it would be covered by the Sanford Health Plan and other insurance.

For its part, Essentia Health issued a statement also cautioning against the assumption that those diagnosed with COVID-19 were now immune from the disease. The antibody testing should not be used to determine whether someone can return to work, Essentia added.

“We should not assume that a positive antibody test means the person is immune to COVID-19 based on the available data out there today.” said Dr. Amanda Noska, an Essentia Health infectious disease physician, in an news release. “The medical community will gain more insight on the utility of this testing in the upcoming months.”