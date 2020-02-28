The record-setting 2,915 tests given on Tuesday, April 28 were offered by differing health systems working under integrated direction by a virtual lab within Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.

"We are doing more testing and we are seeing more cases as we're able to do more testing," said Kris Ehresmann, division director for infectious disease at the Minnesota Department of Health at an afternoon press conference. "That's not necessarily a bad thing. It means we have more opportunity for detecting cases, and can then initiate contact tracing to contain the spread."

Health official have placed a special focus of late on testing in Nobles and Kandiyohi counties, the state's two coronavirus hotspots. Positive cases jumped by 138 in Nobles County, home to an outbreak at the 2,000 employee JBS pork plant in Worthington, and by 24 in Kandiyohi County, home to two Jennie-O Turkey Store plants in Willmar. Both have been temporarily shuttered.

There were 18 deaths reported on Wednesday, 16 in Hennepin County and two in Ramsey County, bringing the state total to 319.

Health officials said 16 of the 18 deaths reported Wednesday were associated with long-term care. Currently, 249 of the state's 319 deaths were among residents of long-term care.

"The pattern continues to be very similar in terms of the demographics of the deaths," said state health commissioner Jan Malcolm, listing an age range of the deceased spanning from the 50s to the 90s, with the addition of "a younger person with significant underlying health conditions in their 30s."

Currently, the state health department makes public the names of all congregate living facilities with at least one confirmed case in a resident or staff worker, but nothing more. That list now includes 215 facilities. Of that list, according to Ehresmann, half have only a single case, while 31 have just two.

The remaining homes, however, could have three cases or 100, and the health department would not disclose the size of the outbreak if the home close not to inform families of the outbreak.

"We have been reporting for some time the presence of confirmed cases in facilities," Malcolm said. "We have given guidance to individual facilities to be communicating with resident families, so we view that as the responsibility of each individual facility to be doing those communications."

The health department guidance is voluntary. Malcolm and Ehresmann would not provide a threshold at which the health department, were a nursing home or other business fail to tell families, would notify the public of the size of an outbreak.

Health officials also stated on Wednesday that over 99% of the deaths in the state were associated with underlying health conditions. Malcolm cautioned that the list of conditions encapsulated in that category was sufficiently lengthy that it should not provide comfort to those who believe they do not harbor serious illness.

"There are folks who may not identify themselves as a person at risk," Malcolm said. "But that list of conditions that predispose one to a more severe case of the disease includes things like diabetes and obesity. It isn't just compromised immune systems and preexisting respiratory issues or heart conditions. The list of conditions that can predispose a person to higher risk of death from the illness are longer than folks might think."

As the state prepares for workers returning to their jobs it has unveiled with the help of Target Corp. and the Minnesota Safety Council a business-facing webpage called the Minnesota Symptom Screener (mnsymptomscreener.minnesotasafetycouncil.org). The site allows companies to open an opt-in, anonymous program for tracking the health of employees and their workplace.

State businesses can also receive access at cost ($51.49, limit of three) no-touch infrared thermometers for conducting temperature checks of all employees. The thermometers can be ordered by businesses through Target until May 16.

In total, the state recorded 463 new cases on Wednesday, dwarfing the previous record 365 cases identified on Tuesday, April 28. The state now has 4644 confirmed cases of coronavirus, though health officials believe that number is an undercount.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz and the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) announced that the state had signed a lease on Presbyterian Homes-Langton Shores in Roseville as an alternate care site to take overflow hospitalized patients with mild conditions. The site is to be used in the event the state's hospital system approaches capacity and is not a walk-in facility.

“Minnesotans deserve as much peace of mind as we can give them during this pandemic, and signing this lease is another way we’ve made good use of the time Minnesotans have bought us by staying home and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Walz in a statement. “By setting up this alternate care site in Roseville, our team is making sure that — should it ever be needed — our hospitals have the capacity they need to treat all patients who need care.”

“Every day in the State Emergency Operations Center, we are working to prepare Minnesota for the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joe Kelly, director of Department of Public Safety, division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Should we ever reach the point when we need extra space in our hospitals, this alternate care site will be ready for Minnesotans.”

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.