ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19.

Speakers will include Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm, Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann, Assistant Commissioner Marie Dotseth, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly and Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove.

A livestream of the event will be available here closer to the start time. Refresh your browser if the player does not display below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.