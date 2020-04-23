North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday, April 27, that he intends to allow closed businesses to reopen Friday, May 1.

Last month, Burgum ordered the closure of concert venues, movie theaters, gyms, nail salons, massage parlors and barber shops, as well as restaurants and bars for in-house service.

The governor said at a press conference Monday that businesses can reopen at the end of the week if the state continues to see a low rate of positive tests for COVID-19. However, the affected businesses will be required to meet standard operating rules that have not yet been announced.

Schools will remain closed as districts continue to teach via distance learning programs, Burgum said.

The number of cases in residents and employees of nursing homes and long-term care facilities shot up by 40 on Monday to 109. All but 14 of the cases in nursing homes have come in Fargo, including 25 at Villa Maria, 23 at Eventide, 16 at Rosewood on Broadway and 13 at Bethany on 42nd. Three nursing homes in Grand Forks — Tufte Manor, Maple View and Valley Senior Living on Columbia — have reported four total cases of the illness.

The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed that two Cass County men in their 80s with underlying health conditions have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

Nineteen North Dakotans, including 12 Cass County residents, have now succumbed to the illness, which has claimed more than 54,000 lives nationwide.

The department on Monday also announced 75 new cases of COVID-19, marking the second highest single-day total since the outbreak started last month.

The total number of positive tests for the virus in North Dakota is up to 942, but 350 people have recovered from the illness. There are 23 residents hospitalized with the illness, up five from Sunday.

A total of 22,434 tests for the virus have been reported by the state, and 35 counties now have at least one known case of the illness.

Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday another 14 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19.

Eleven patients died in Hennepin County, two in Ramsey County and one in Winona County. The deaths bring the state total to 286. At 2,281 tests for Sunday, daily testing counts were double those of a week ago, and yet half of the goal set two weeks ago by Gov. Tim Walz for 5,000 daily tests.

Nobles County, home of the recently shuttered JBS USA pork plant, reported another 47 cases on Monday, bringing its countywide total to 399, the highest per capita in the state.

Cases rose by just four in Kandiyohi County, home of the recently closed Hormel processing facility Jennie-O Turkey Store. Total cases in that county now sit at 39.

South Dakota

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, a total of 11 people have died in the state from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The state has a total of 2,245 confirmed cases, and of those, 918 are active cases and 61 people are hospitalized.

On Monday, the state also released case data that detailed demographics, reporting that 32% of the people who tested positive are white, 20% are black, 19% Hispanic and 14% are uncategorized. The majority of the positive cases originated from an outbreak of COVID-19 at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls.

Employees at the meat processing facility account for 850 of the positive cases in the state, according to State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton.

The impact of COVID-19 on the state’s largest pork processing facility has caused the closure of the facility indefinitely, though Gov. Kristi Noem and other elected officials have pledged to help Smithfield reopen as soon as possible.

Pork producers throughout the state are being forced to make room for hogs previously destined for slaughter at Smithfield, but may choose to euthanize hogs in one of several ways allowed by state regulations and law.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Monday that there are 6,081 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to Wisconsin Public Radio, an increase of 170 cases from Sunday.

According to DHS figures, 281 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

A total of 1,415 people have been hospitalized because of the virus, WPR reported.

Around the region

North Dakota state Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, said he will defy Gov. Doug Burgum's executive order and face any potential fines and jail time when he opens his barber shop in Dickinson on Friday, May 1.

The University of North Dakota's Center for Innovation and Research Institute for Autonomous Systems are partnering with local unmanned aerial system industry companies to develop a new mission to combat future pandemics. Flight tests, operated by SkyScopes, are underway in Grand Forks County to test the abilities for drones to spray disinfectants, deliver supplies and sense body temperatures remotely.

Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota nursing homes have spiked in recent days. The total number of confirmed cases in long-term senior care facilities went from 69 on the morning of Monday, April 27, to 109 just hours later.





As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.



