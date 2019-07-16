ST. PAUL — Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm and Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann will provide a situation update at 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, on the Minnesota Department of Health's response to COVID-19, including new cases and investigation findings.

A livestream of the event will be available here closer to the start time. Refresh your browser if the video player does not display below.

