ST. PAUL -- Another 14 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday, April 27.

Eleven patients died in Hennepin County, two in Ramsey County and one in Winona County. The deaths bring the state total to 286.

At 2,281 tests for Sunday, daily testing counts were double those of a week ago, and yet half of the goal set two weeks ago by Gov. Tim Walz for 5,000 daily tests.

A new analysis believes Minnesotans should test nearly 5,800 persons a day in order to maintain a 10% positive case rate benchmark set by the World Health Organziation. An alliance announced last week between the University of Minnsota and the Mayo Clinic has set the state's capacity at 20,000 tests daily.

Nobles County, home of the recently shuttered JBS USA pork plant reported another 47 cases on Monday, bringing its countywide total to 399, the highest per capita in the state.

Cases rose by just four in Kandiyohi County, home of the recently closed Hormel processessing facility Jennie-O Turkey Store. Total cases in that county now sit at 39.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.