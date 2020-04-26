Deaths from COVID-19 continued to climb in Minnesota, hitting 23 fatalities on Saturday, April 25, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Seventeen of the deaths were in Hennepin County, three were in Clay County, two in Ramsey County and one in Wilkins County.

To date, a total of 244 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Testing continued to climb on Saturday, hitting another single day high of 2,514 tests for the day. That was a near-tripling of testing activity in just five days.

Cases jumped again on Saturday in Kandiyohi County, home to two Hormel Jennie-O turkey plants, which the company closed for cleaning on Friday. The plants, which employ 1,200 workers, identified 14 workers with the virus on Friday. On Saturday, the state reported another 12 cases in the county, bringing the new total to 28.

Those numbers were eclipsed by the 67 new cases reported on Saturday for Nobles County, home to the 2,000-employee JBS USA pork plant in Worthington. Nobles County now has 325 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

North Dakota

A Cass County man in his 90s with underlying health conditions died from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

Sixteen North Dakota residents have now died from the illness, which has claimed more than 50,000 lives nationwide.

The department on Saturday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19, tied for the second highest daily total since the outbreak began in March. However, the state also reported a record number of test results Saturday at 1,901. Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, said Wednesday the state aims to perform at least 1,800 tests per day by the end of the month.

The total number of positive tests for the virus in North Dakota is up to 803, but 310 people have recovered from the illness. There are currently 17 residents hospitalized with the illness.

Forty of the new cases Saturday came from Cass County, which encompasses Fargo and West Fargo. The state's most populous county now has 357 known cases — or 44% of the state's total.

Three new cases were reported in Grand Forks County, which has seen a major outbreak at a wind turbine manufacturing plant in the last two weeks.

South Dakota

South Dakota's known coronavirus cases topped 2,100 as public health officials reported the state's single biggest day of testing.

Testing uncovered an additional 107 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, bringing the state's total to 2,147.

Of the new statewide cases, 98 were in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which contain Sioux Falls. Nearly 90 percent of the state's known cases -- 1,921 -- are in the two counties.

The city is home to the Smithfield pork processing plant, which remains idled after an outbreak among workers there is now linked to more than 1,000 cases, including workers and close contacts such as family members.

Wisconsin

A total of 5,687 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services announced Saturday, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. That's an increase of 331 cases from the day before. It's the largest single-day increase in positive cases the state has seen since the outbreak started.

According to figures from DHS, 266 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 as of Saturday, WPR said. DHS reports 1,376 people have been hospitalized because of the virus. A total of 57,138 people have tested negative for the virus so far.

