Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday, April 24, the creation of a new COVID-19 testing website meant to help Minnesotans determine which of the 127 facilities offering tests is closest to them.

The website's unveiling comes after Walz said on Wednesday that the state is partnering with Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota and other health care providers to strive toward testing up to 20,000 per day.

Using the website, Minnesotans can utilize a self-screening tool to determine if they should get tested for COVID-19.

In order for the state to meet its goal of testing up to 20,000 people per day, Walz said it’s critical for the number of testing sites to increase to the point where there’s a location in every county that’s relatively easy to get to. It will take several weeks to have the program fully in place. The goal, Walz said, is that if someone wakes up in the morning with symptoms they should be able to find a testing location nearby to get tested that same day.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported that in total 3,185 Minnesotans had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, of 53,787 tested. The state processed 2,239 tests Thursday, the greatest single day test total to date.

In total, 221 have died from the illness or its complications, officials reported. There were 278 hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19 and 111 were intensive care units. Another 1,594 infected with the illness have recovered and are out of isolation.

Patients were confirmed to have the illness in 78 of Minnesota's 87 counties and Nobles County, home to the now-closed JBS pork processing plant, reported an increase of 62 more confirmed cases as compared to a day prior. Kandiyohi County saw confirmed cases grow to 12, up eight from a day before.

Deaths reported from the virus occurred in Anoka, Hennepin, Olmsted and Ramsey counties.

Regarding whether or not he’s going to extend the stay-at-home order beyond May 4, Walz said that Minnesotans can expect to hear more in the middle of next week, adding that restaurants and bars reopening to customers is likely a ways off.

“We're going to look at the data that's out there, we're going to see what our testing charts show,” Walz said. “My pledge to Minnesota is to continue to transparently show how we’re thinking through these things and then give as much lead time as possible.”

North Dakota

The state set a record for the number of tests it has conducted, with Thursday's batch confirming 39 additional coronavirus cases, according to numbers released Friday.

Thursday’s count for positive tests brings the state’s total to 748 cases, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. North Dakota has processed 17,449 tests since the first case was reported March 11, and it’s positive testing rate was 4.3% as of Thursday.

Thursday’s batch also produced the highest single-day total of testing with 1,119, bringing the one-day positive rate to 3.5%, according to an analysis of the numbers.

Of Thursday’s total, Cass County had 28 cases, Grand Forks County had eight, and Walsh, Williams and Burleigh counties each had one, according to a news release issued Friday.

So far, 67 people in the state have been hospitalized, including two from Thursday, because of the coronavirus, the state said. Seventeen are currently in the hospital, and 285 people have recovered from the virus.

No new deaths were reported in Thursday’s count, keeping the state total at 15 fatalities.

South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday she would be extending a stay at home order for high-risk people in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which contain Sioux Falls.

A vast majority of the positive COVID-19 cases in the state are within these two counties.

"I want to encourage them that what they’re doing is working and it’s literally protecting them and their health into the future," Noem said, referring to the high-risk populations within the two counties.

South Dakota health officials confirmed a total of 2,040 positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 84 cases from Thursday. The number of deaths resulting from COVID-19 rose to 10, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Minnehaha County, which includes Sioux Falls and the Smithfield Foods plant, has a total of 1,707 confirmed positive cases, an increase of 71 cases from Thursday.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin was added to the list of states that have had protests in regard to stay at home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Wisconsin Public Radio, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol Building on Friday afternoon to protest the order, defying health officials' guidance and highlighting a growing political rift over how and when states should reopen businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the signs seen at the protest included "Tony the Tyrant," referencing Gov. Tony Evers, and "Death is preferable to communism."

Wisconsin’s current stay-at-home order bars "public and private gatherings of any number of people that are not part of a single household," WPR reported.

There are a total of 5,356 positive cases in Wisconsin, with a total of 262 deaths as of Friday.

Around the region

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 51,000 on Friday, more than a quarter of all the virus-related deaths reported worldwide and quickly approaching the number of Americans -- 58,200 -- who died during the Vietnam War.

The North Dakota Supreme Court announced Friday, April 24, it would allow district courts to hold eviction hearings language, striking language from a March 26 order that suspended the hearings until further notice.

The Minnesota Historical Society and State Historical Society of North Dakota both announced that they need the public's help in documenting the impact of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus that has disrupted life in both states since mid-March. Find more information about being a part of the North Dakota project at www.statemuseum.nd.gov/share-your-story. In Minnesota, residents can weigh in online at www.mnhs.org/historyisnow.





