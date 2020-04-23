WORTHINGTON, Minn. — A drive-through testing site screened 475 meat plant workers here for COVID-19 during the first seven hours of operation Thursday, April 23, at the Nobles County Fairground.

It was the first of four scheduled days of organized testing set up specifically for the JBS USA pork processing facility’s approximately 2,000 employees. The free testing took place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and the site will operate during those same hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

As of Tuesday, more than 500 people in Worthington had been tested for COVID-19, according to Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. Making the announcement during the day’s press briefing with Gov. Tim Walz, Malcolm said JBS had agreed to provide the health department with an employee roster so it can get an accurate count of employees that get tested.

Employees of Sanford Health are leading the testing.

Donned in protective gear that includes full body suits, face masks and shields, they are collecting nasal swabs of each employee to learn whether or not they have the highly contagious coronavirus.

As of Friday, two individuals were hospitalized in Worthington with COVID-19.