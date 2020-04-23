MOORHEAD, Minn. — Agencies in Minnesota and North Dakota want your stories of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they're now collecting daily observations, videos and stories to preserve a part of history.

The Minnesota Historical Society and State Historical Society of North Dakota both announced Thursday, April 23 that they need the public's help in documenting the impact of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has disrupted life in both states since mid-March.

Kim Jondahl, the audience engagement and museum division director with the North Dakota agency, says the crisis "will be talked about and researched" long after it's over.

“As the repository of our state’s history, we're inviting individuals to help document this event and share personal stories of how this is affecting them, their families, and their work, health, education and significant life events,” she says in a news release.

Kent Whitworth, the CEO and director of the Minnesota Historical Society, says in a written statement that the pandemic is affecting everyone in Minnesota — and everyone has a story to tell.

"One hundred years from now, people will want to know how we responded to this crisis," he says. "This is a chance to write part of our state's history and help inform future generations about how Minnesotans persevered in the face of great challenges."

For those in North Dakota, the State Historical Society is asking participants to consider these questions:

How are you staying connected to friends and family?

How are you spending your days?

Have employment changes affected your daily life?



What have you learned about yourself, your friends, or your family, that will change the way you live moving forward?

Find more information about being a part of the North Dakota project at www.statemuseum.nd.gov/share-your-story.

In Minnesota, residents can weigh in online at www.mnhs.org/historyisnow. The Minnesota Historical Society says it will share submissions through its new History is Now blog and on its social media channels. A selection will also be added to the collections to be preserved.

North Dakota's agency says its staff will collect objects, papers, homemade masks and other relevant items once the State Historical Society can reopen and it's safe to do so, preserving common sights from the coronavirus pandemic for studying and reflecting on long after the crisis passes.

“Some of the most commonly researched areas of our state archives and collections are the personal letters, diaries, photos, films, and artifacts from the past that speak volumes about the courage, fear, and community support that people experienced during challenging situations,” Jondahl says in the news release. “This opportunity to add to North Dakota’s current story will help give future historians and students clues about how we coped, how we communicated, and even how we memed.”