The poll found that 80% favor the orders, with 94% of Democrats, 84% of independents and 63% of Republicans in favor in breakdown of political leanings.

Nineteen percent say shelter in place orders pose unnecessary burdens and cause more harm than good, the poll finds.

Even in states with Republican governors, more Republicans say the strict measures are worth it (63%) than say they do more harm than good (36%).

Republicans are now more optimistic than Democrats and independents that the crisis is getting better. A slight majority of Republicans (53%) now believe “the worst is behind us,” while most Democrats (64%) and independents (56%) believe the “worst is yet to come.”

About half the public overall (51%) now says the worst is yet to come, down from 74% three weeks earlier. Republicans’ growing optimism is a major reason for this shift, the poll concludes.

The poll finds the public is divided on whether they would download an app on their phone to notify them when they come into close contact with an infected person (50% would, 47% wouldn’t) or to share their close contacts with public health authorities to aid tracking efforts (45% would, 53% wouldn’t).

The poll was conducted April 15-20 among a nationally representative random digit dial landline and cell phone sample of 1,202 adults. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points for the full sample. For results based on subgroups, the margin of sampling error may be higher.