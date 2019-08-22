Though farmers, by the nature of their business, typically practice social distancing, they haven’t been exempt from making some changes to the way they handle farming operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Though there are no specific guidelines for the best practices farmers should use, the general advice from the health care industry is applicable, said Ken Hellevang, North Dakota State University Extension farm safety specialist.

Sanitizing equipment, holding staff meetings about safe health practices and limiting the number of workers in common areas are recommended by agricultural safety experts. For example, tractors should be sanitized if more than one person operates them during the day, Hellevang said.

“You have all of the surfaces exposed to the person who was in the tractor before you,” he said, noting that means cross-contamination may result from uncleaned surfaces, including door handles, steering wheels and seats.

It is important to remember that some disinfectants are recommended for porous surfaces and others for nonporous, he said. Meanwhile, the amount of time that the disinfectants must be in contact with the surfaces for them to be effective varies.

“When you look at the label, for viruses or microbial activity, the same kind of recommendations are there; the surfaces have to stay damp for a certain period of minutes if it’s going to be effective,” he said.

Because many disinfectants require that surfaces must be clean before applying, farmers may have to first wipe away dust and dirt, Hellevang said.

Disinfectant wipes are available for employees at Folson Farms in East Grand Forks, said Casey Folson, operations manager. Meanwhile, surfaces that are commonly touched, such as doorknobs, are sanitized at the company's wash plant.

Folson Farms also is holding meetings with employees to talk about practicing good hygiene, such as hand washing and avoiding touching of faces.

Besides sanitizing surfaces and practicing good hand hygiene, farmers should keep in mind that they should practice social distancing when they do routine things, such as riding to town in a vehicle to get parts.

“Just because we are outdoors does not mean we don’t need to social distance,” Hellevang said. “Get a couple of guys who hop into a pickup, they’re not 6 feet apart.”

In that situation, the people riding in the vehicle may want to wear masks and crack the windows several inches to improve ventilation. That, like much of the information about using safe practices to reduce the spread of coronavirus, is common sense.

“It’s not a whole lot different than spreading anything else. You wouldn’t want to be in a pickup with someone sneezing who has a cold,” Hellevang advised.

Besides sanitizing agricultural equipment and vehicles, common areas, such as break rooms and restrooms, on farms should be disinfected, he said. Chairs, coffee machines, tabletops and doorknobs are included among the surfaces that should be sanitized.

The safety recommendations to farmers likely aren't anything they haven’t heard before, but it’s important to regularly remind them and others to be mindful of good hygiene practices, Hellevang said.

“A lot of us Midwesterners think it applies to other folks and not to us,” said Hellevang, noting the consequences of someone becoming ill from coronavirus would have not just an emotional, but also economic, impact on farmers.

“From a businessperson’s standpoint, you don’t want to lose half of your employees because they got sick," he said.



