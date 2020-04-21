For some people, the COVID-19 infection has revealed itself as little more than a slight cough. For others, especially those with underlying health issues, there's a chance of becoming severely ill or dying.

Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, talked about the virus's split personality in a Q-and-A and what people with those underlying conditions can do to protect themselves.

What are the underlying health conditions that put COVID-19 patients more at risk for serious illness?

They are what we call the noncommunicable diseases -- heart disease, high blood pressure, emphysema or chronic pulmonary diseases.

All those things don't make you more likely to get the infection, but they make you more likely to have more trouble with the infection if you get it.

Most people with underlying health issues have a greater risk of severe illness or death if they catch the flu. How is this different?

It's similar and it's different. If you get the run-of-the-mill flu that comes around every year, your risk of heart attack and stroke increases by about 50 percent over the next few weeks after you get the flu. That's why I recommend all of my patients get a flu shot, because it lowers your risk of having a heart attack or stroke by about half over that flu season.

But COVID-19 is different in that it affects the lungs so much. The fluid build-up in the lungs makes it so the lungs can't work quite as well. And since the lungs and heart are so intimately connected, that affects the heart.

It's a double whammy on the heart. The lungs give oxygen to the blood, which is then the heart's job to pump blood around the body. But if there is less oxygen in the blood because the lungs can't work as well as normal, then the heart, which gets its energy from the oxygen, doesn't get the energy to do its job.

And the second problem is that the heart, whose job is to pump the blood around the body to all the cells that need that energy supply, has to work twice as hard.

So it's workload has increased and it's supply has decreased.

If I don't have any underlying conditions, does that mean my experience of COVID-19, if I catch it, will be more like a common cold or milder?

If you're 18 years old versus being, say, 68 years old, you don't run a race as fast at 68 as you did at 18. And the same holds true if you get a COVID infection. Your heart, your lungs, your kidneys don't work quite as well either.

There's also a genetic response. We have seen -- and this hasn't been well-categorized as to why it occurs -- some people get COVID-19 at a young age. And they have an overwhelming response called a cytokine storm in their lungs. So they get more fluid build-up in their lungs and more irritation of the lung tissue, which makes it even harder for them to get through this.

If I'm a person with underlying health issues, what extra steps can I take to protect myself?

One is to make sure you're taking your medicines. Make sure you've got a good supply of your medicines. If you're on a one-month supply, call your caregiver and say, "Hey, can I get a three month's supply, so I don't risk running out."

The second thing is, if you're taking a beta blocker or ACE inhibitor, make sure you stay on them. The same with statins. Don't go off the statin, because you don't want to have troubles and make yourself need to go to the hospital.

The other thing is eating. We're getting a lot of screen time. We're watching a lot of movies. We do some automatic eating that we don't even think about. As long as it is something good for you -- fruits, vegetables, legumes - things like that are good. But if it's processed food or high salt food, that can get you into trouble and you don't even notice.