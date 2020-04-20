ST. PAUL — State Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, said Tuesday, April 21, that Minnesota’s resorts are open for business, despite uncertainty and misinformation regarding how the governor’s recent COVID-19-related executive orders impact them.

“There’s been a lot of confusion about the current status of resorts and whether or not they’ve been closed as part of Gov. Walz’s executive orders,” Heintzeman said in a news release. “Legislators have recently received clarification from the governor’s office that resorts are not closed. This is great news for the Brainerd lakes area as tourism is such a vital part of our local economy. There are new safety protocols in place to keep people healthy and safe, which must be a top priority, but thankfully the clarification assures resorts that yes, they can be open.”

Heintzeman indicated the following is the most up to date and accurate guidance he has received:

The hotel portions of resorts (including rented cabins) can open as planned and can accept guests.

Guests do not have to be members of a critical sector to stay at a resort.

Communal amenities may not be open for use.

While resorts can accept visitors, the stay-at-home order continues to discourage unnecessary travel, and the order asks people to remain close to their homes.

Resorts do not have to open if they are not comfortable doing so.

Maintenance and cleaning staff can begin work now to prepare for the season.

Heintzeman said clarification is being sought regarding the status of campgrounds and RV resorts.