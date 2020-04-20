ST. PAUL — State Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, said Tuesday, April 21, that Minnesota’s resorts are open for business, despite uncertainty and misinformation regarding how the governor’s recent COVID-19-related executive orders impact them.
“There’s been a lot of confusion about the current status of resorts and whether or not they’ve been closed as part of Gov. Walz’s executive orders,” Heintzeman said in a news release. “Legislators have recently received clarification from the governor’s office that resorts are not closed. This is great news for the Brainerd lakes area as tourism is such a vital part of our local economy. There are new safety protocols in place to keep people healthy and safe, which must be a top priority, but thankfully the clarification assures resorts that yes, they can be open.”
Heintzeman indicated the following is the most up to date and accurate guidance he has received:
- The hotel portions of resorts (including rented cabins) can open as planned and can accept guests.
- Guests do not have to be members of a critical sector to stay at a resort.
- Communal amenities may not be open for use.
- While resorts can accept visitors, the stay-at-home order continues to discourage unnecessary travel, and the order asks people to remain close to their homes.
- Resorts do not have to open if they are not comfortable doing so.
- Maintenance and cleaning staff can begin work now to prepare for the season.
Heintzeman said clarification is being sought regarding the status of campgrounds and RV resorts.