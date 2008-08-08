ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Health Department reported 17 deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, April 21, tying the previous one-day high, and raising the state total to 160. Fifteen of the deaths occured in Hennepin County, with one in Ramsey County and one in Washington County.

Health officials identified 97 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide confirmed case total to 2,567. Health officials caution that the confirmed case count is an undercount however, and believe that the true case count is believed to be as much as 100 times higher.

Cases soared again on Tuesday for Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota, rising 25 in one day to 101. The county is home to a 2,000-employee JBS USA pork plant in Worthington now experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus, and which closed until further notice on Monday.

On Monday, state health commissioner Jan Malcolm described crowded food plants as the public health equivalent of congregate living settings, and said that the state has developed distancing and other guidelines for the state's food plants to help bring them into compliance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

The ability to quickly descend on manufacturing hot spots and test employees en masse followed by contact tracing and isolation remains the primary strategy going forward for state health officials in the coming months. Testing plummeted on Tuesday, however, with just 847 Minnesotans getting tested on the second week after Gov. Tim Walz selected 5,000 daily tests as a benchmark for returning Minnesotans safely to work.

Spreading out the approaching utilization of all the state's ICU beds remains a second critical metric in charting the approaching peak of the virus. The state currently has 1,200 ICU beds, and the ability to stand up another 1,400 with three days notice. On Tuesday that number dropped by nine from 126 to 117.

This article will be updated.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.