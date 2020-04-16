About 150 protesters gathered Monday, April 20, on the grounds of the North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck to ask Gov. Doug Burgum to "reopen" the state.

Burgum has ordered the closure of concert venues, movie theaters, gyms, nail salons, massage parlors and barber shops since the outbreak of COVID-19 began in mid-March. The order, which also mandates that restaurants and bars stop in-house service, was extended last week until at least April 30.

However, Burgum is one of eight governors who has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order that may further restrict residents from leaving their homes. For that reason, Monday's demonstration as a mass gathering was completely legal.

Protesters carried "Don't Tread on Me" flags and signs with quotes about freedom and injustice from Benjamin Franklin and Ronald Reagan. Several speakers shared their thoughts on the closures through a megaphone, but strong winds swallowed most of their messages.

Linton resident Alexis Wangler is a founding member of Health Freedom North Dakota, the advocacy group behind the protest. Wangler said she helped organize the protest on Facebook because she has friends and family whose hair salons and cosmetics businesses have been forced to shut down under Burgum's order. Wangler said her job as a rural mail carrier has not been impacted by the closures.

"I feel like all businesses are essential and all livelihoods are essential," Wangler said.

Over the past week, North Dakota has seen a steep increase in COVID-19 cases as more than 100 residents with ties to the LM Wind Power manufacturing plant in Grand Forks have tested positive for the illness. Seventeen North Dakotans are hospitalized with the illness as of Monday and 13 have died since the outbreak began.

Minnesota

It was only late last week that Nobles County, home to the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington, reported just two confirmed cases of coronavirus. On Monday, the county had reached 76 cases of COVID-19, and the facility announced an indefinite closure of the plant.

A total of nine deaths were reported Monday, raising the state total to 143. The deaths were in Clay, Olmsted, Ramsey, St. Louis and Hennepin counties, the latter of which had five.

The southwestern Minnesota outbreak is the state's first test of the outstate health care capacity and was said to be among the first goals for state health officials of the state's suddenly enlarged testing capacity, a week-old resource that has not yet been reflected in daily testing activity counts.

Testing continued to remain stalled at 1,134 on Monday while positive cases jumped by 114, the sixth straight day of 100 or more cases. The state now reports 2,470 cases.

South Dakota

A federal public health team has finalized safety recommendations needed to reopen the Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls, now linked to nearly 900 coronavirus cases, state officials said Monday.

They include: improved social distancing measures, expanded use of face shields and more personal protective equipment and improved communication with workers and their families, said Gov. Kristi Noem at a Monday press conference.

The Smithfield plant is responsible for about 5% of national pork production and buys thousands of hogs from hundreds of family pork farmers. The plant, deemed essential for the nation’s food supply by federal officials, has been closed since April 15 as testing revealed it as the epicenter of one of the nation’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.

Of the Smithfield plant’s 3,700-strong workforce, 748 workers have tested positive for COVID-19, while 143 people with close contact with those workers have also tested positive, the state Department of Health said Monday. One worker has died due to the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 cases linked to the Smithfield plant now number 1,685. There are 1,500 cases in just Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which contain Sioux Falls, or nearly 90% of the state's total.

The virus has sent 87 South Dakotans to the hospital and killed seven. State officials say 709 of those known to be infected with COVID-19 have recovered.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced steps for a phased reopening of the state’s economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Badger Bounce Back plan outlines metrics the state would have to meet before businesses shuttered by the state’s Safer at Home order can resume operations, with the goal of first decreasing the human impact of COVID-19 and increasing the capacity of the state’s health care system. The state has reported 4,499 positive coronavirus cases and 230 deaths.

“I’m jazzed and hopeful about this plan,” Evers said. “While being safe at home continues to be very important, this plan is an all-out war on the virus, and it begins the process of preparing our businesses and the workforce to begin important planning that will result in the safe and logical phase-in of our economy.”

In order to move into the first phase of Badger Bounce Back, the state would need:

to see a 14-day decline of COVID-19 symptoms reported;

see a 14-day decline in positive tests as a percentage of total COVID-19 tests;

ensure hospitals would be able to treat all patients and have testing programs in place for at-risk health care workers; and

to increase capacity for lab testing and contact-tracing measures to track the spread of the respiratory illness.

Around the region



President Donald Trump said he had a "very nice call" with Gov. Tim Walz on Monday about the state's needs in responding to the coronavirus pandemic and planned to help the state get what it needs to combat the illness. "Received a very nice call from Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota," Trump said on Twitter. "We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!"

Crude oil prices collapsed by more than 114% in a span of mere hours Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to crush demand while rising stockpiles of crude overwhelm storage facilities across the nation — resulting in the price plunge that took crude oil into negative digits for the first time in history.

No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported at the North Dakota Mill in Grand Forks after it was announced Sunday, April 19, that one employee had tested positive. The mill reopened after having been closed for a few days to allow for a crew to disinfect the area.

MN-FISH, a state fishing foundation and coalition, is asking Walz to make an exception for fishermen and boaters itching to travel elsewhere in the state. Minnesotans have always been allowed to hunt, fish and take part in other outdoor activities under the stay-at-home order Walz issued last month, but only if they stay within a reasonable distance of their homes.

