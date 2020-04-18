GREELEY, Colo. — JBS USA announced Monday, April 20, the indefinite closure of its Worthington, Minn., pork production facility because of an outbreak of COVID-19. The facility employs more than 2,000 Nobles County workers and processes 20,000 hogs per day.

As of Saturday, April 18, there have been at least 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 tied to the JBS pork plant in Worthington, according to health officials and the UFCW Local 663, the union representing workers at the meatpacking plant in southwestern Minnesota.

“We don’t make this decision lightly,” said Bob Krebs, president of JBS USA Pork, in a company-issued press release. “We recognize JBS Worthington is critical to local hog producers, the U.S. food supply and the many businesses that support the facility each and every day.”

The Worthington pork facility will wind down operations over the next two days with a diminished staff to ensure existing product in the facility can be used to support the food supply. In partnership with the state of Minnesota and Nobles County, the company will advise its Worthington team members to follow Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order until returning to work. The company will continue to pay its team members during the plant closure.

“As we all learn more about coronavirus, it is clear that the disease is far more widespread across the U.S. and in our county than official estimates indicate based on limited testing,” Krebs said.

“We have taken aggressive actions to keep coronavirus out of our plant and keep this critical infrastructure facility operational. It is our hope that Gov. Walz’s effort to implement more widespread community testing will help all of us better understand the measures we must all take to stop its potential spread. We must work together to defeat this common enemy."

JBS USA operates more than 60 meat, poultry and prepared foods facilities across the United States. The Worthington pork production facility is the third JBS USA plant to temporarily close, joining the Souderton, Pennsylvania, beef production facility, which reopened on Monday, April 20, and the Greeley, Colorado beef production facility, which remains closed.

