ROCHESTER, Minn. — State health officials described on Monday, April 20, a pro-bono all-star team of bulk-purchasing, logistics and global supply-chain veterans from the state's manufacturing brain trust securing the PPE needed to reopen the Minnesota economy.

News of the state's so-called critical care supply working group coincided with a day in which the sudden outbreak at JBS, a southwestern Minnesota pork processing plant, illustrated the rationale for ample personal protective equipment in order to contain future outbreaks and permit economic activity.

"When we started back in March, I put together a team for aggressively going after personal protective equipment," said Gov. Tim Walz in an afternoon press conference.

"We looked inside state government, then we looked at companies big and small across Minnesota who had expertise. One of the first folks we called was Doug Baker over at Ecolab," said Walz of the Fortune 500 supplier of cleaning products and other materials to hotels, heavy industry and hospitals.

"It's an easy call to answer and I was delighted we could help," said Ecolab CEO Douglas Baker. "If you don't have PPE, find a way to figure this out and get your reserves right, it's very hard for the governor and his team to give a go-ahead to reopen the state."

Baker described writing Minnesota corporate partners familiar with shipping and medical supply logistics on Friday. By Monday, he said, the list of participating companies had snowballed to include personnel and resources on loan from Toro, Polaris, 3M, Mayo Clinic, shipping giant CH Robinson, filtration systems manufacturer Donaldson and medical supplies giant Patterson.

"We all have offices all around the world that can buy things," said Baker. "We have people in China who can inspect and buy things. The state doesn't do this by nature. This is already built. This is an emergency time where we can help in a very unique way."

""This is is the best of our private sector," said Walz of the state's deep bench of manufacturing supply and transportation resources. "Some of the most successful companies in the world have given their people over to come and help the state do this. As they were shutting down their operations, they were asking how they could help the state."

Walz and Baker singled out Ecolab executive and Minnesota native Jill Wyant, an expert in global procurement and supply chain management, for returning from a position in Zurich to her home state in order to focus exclusively on the project, full time and unpaid by the state.

"For the first time in Minnesota history, we pretty much know where everything is in every hospital across the state," Walz said of an initial preparedness inventory project. What remains to be seen is how quickly the state can now begin to utilize its expanded testing capacity and growing access to PPE.

Walz hinted at internal obstacles to rolling out the 40,000 weekly tests he asked for two weeks ago, a target largely answered by both Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota last week.

"I don't want to put our team on the spot," Walz said. "I think one of the things is there were some coordination issues among the health care systems and the state. There have been conversations with the Legislature on how to pay for it. I'm not going to gloss over this — we've run into issues. We've run into issues with PPE, and coordinating together, but we simply have to step this up."

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Monday described both difficulties and successes testing en masse employees of the JBS pork plant in Worthington over the weekend.

Of 77 confirmed cases as of Saturday, Malcolm said, 41 interviews had been completed on Monday, identifying 33 JBS employees and six family members. Malcolm said while testing was offered for every worker, "getting people to come in and get one can be a challenge," citing employees' fear of being punished or losing work.

"There are some real challenges in this particular community with the number of languages spoken," Malcolm said. "Over 40 languages are spoken in the JBS plant. A lot of these individuals don't necessarily have ideal housing situations in the sense of they are quite mobile and the housing is quite crowded. Some of them don't have telephones."

"We know there are people who are undocumented in this part of the labor market," Malcolm later added. "That's also part of the reason. We've made it an issue that neither cost nor documentation status should be a barrier. It's critical to public health that we understand who's been exposed, and to keep them and their families safe. We've been very sensitive to that, and to making people know that their undocumented status is not a barrier to testing or receiving our support."

It was only late last week that Nobles County, home to the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington, reported just two confirmed cases of coronavirus. By Monday, the county had reached 76 cases of COVID-19, and the facility announced an indefinite closure of the plant.

Also on Monday, nine deaths were reported by state health officials, raising the state total to 143. The deaths were in Clay, Olmsted, Ramsey, St. Louis and Hennepin counties, the latter of which had five.

ICU use, another critical metric as the state attempts to contain demand on the fixed capacity of the state ICU beds, rose another 10 patients to 126.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.