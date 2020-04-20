Last week a report showed 22 million people across the U.S. have filed for unemployment in the past month. More than 500,000 people have applied in Minnesota.

That’s had a profound impact on the local economy and has launched the nation into the worst crisis since the Great Depression.

Mark Wright is senior vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and notes that the impact of the COVID-19 crisis is uncharted territory as far as scope and scale.

He talked to the St. Paul Pioneer Press to provide some insight into how this is going to affect Minnesota. This version of the interview has been edited for length.

Let’s start extremely broad and then hone in from there. What happens when an economy has to abruptly shut down like ours has had to do over the past month?

I would stress that we don’t have a ton of experience with events like this. It’s not normally the case that as a matter of government policy that we’re ordering people to stay home. We don’t have a ton of evidence to be able to say, ‘This is how it normally happens.’ It’s certainly true that we’re seeing a lot of businesses closing or reducing what they’re doing. There are places like restaurants and bars and other retail sales kind of outlets affected by the stay-at-home order. There are also places being affected because people are staying away from going out and spending money. If a mattress store isn’t selling mattresses, the manufacturer of mattresses is obviously going to be reducing employment.

Is there anything throughout history that even mimics something like this? Or are we in completely uncharted territory?

It’s uncharted territory in the sense that it’s qualitatively different and bigger. If we go back to past pandemics like the 1918 flu pandemic, we did see some similar shutdowns. Just nothing on this scale. Plus, the data we have from that period is just not good enough for us to do a rigorous comparison today. We also saw big changes in the economy during war times. We saw big changes in the economy in response to the increases in oil prices in the 1970s. All of those had elements that are somehow related. But very few of them really line up closely to what we’re going through. In terms of the sheer scale, we’ve not seen anything like this before.

The numbers are obviously staggering. Is there any way to quantify how long we’ll be feeling the effects of this?

Ultimately, it all depends on the public health response. In our conversations with some of the epidemiologists, there’s quite a lot of uncertainty even amongst the specialists as to what the future has in store. We don’t know whether or not it’s going to be possible to increase testing. We don’t know to what extent effective treatments are going to come available. We don’t know when to expect the vaccine or even if we’ll get a vaccine that’s effective. All of those things make it very hard to forecast, and if the experts can’t do it then the economists at the state certainly don’t think we can do a better job than the epidemiologists.

Will things ever go back to normal? Or are we looking at a “new normal” when things are all said and done?

It’s hard to say. If we look at when SARS hit, it hit a number of countries quite bad, things went back to something approaching normal there relatively quickly. They also learned from that and they had a much better public health response this time. It pretty much returned to the way it was before the virus hit. I suspect that if we can get the virus under control soon, many people will go back to somewhat the way they were beforehand. There might be some permanence. Many of us are used to conducting a large part of our life online. That might very well be here to stay. I wouldn’t be surprised if the changes are less radical than what some people are expecting. On the other hand, if this lasts for a long time, and this is associated with even greater loss of life, then I can see this being much more transformative.

Obviously no state was completely equipped to handle the pandemic. Where does Minnesota compare to states across the nation as far as its ability to withstand something like this?

None of the states were prepared to handle this particular shock. How could they be? But it helps that the Minnesota economy is very diversified. Unlike some smaller states that concentrate on certain industries, in Minnesota we have a significant agricultural sector, a very significant public administration sector, a health care sector, a finance sector. It’s a very diversified economy, and therefore it’s better able to withstand something like this. For example, we know that oil prices have collapsed recently, and oil-producing states have been profoundly affected by that. That doesn’t really affect Minnesota in the same way.

There has been talk at the federal level of reopening the economy as soon as possible. Is that a good idea? Or are there drawbacks to reopening the economy too soon?

I’ll say the obvious drawback is in terms of public health. Here’s where we rely on the epidemiologists to tell us when it’s safe to open back up. If we can do that too quickly, then the danger is obviously that the virus comes back potentially in a more aggressive form and that we have to go through this all over again later in the year. That’s why we have to rely on the epidemiologists to tell us when the risk of that is low.

Is this as bad as it’s ever been? Or as bad as it’s ever going to get?

We haven’t seen anything this sharp and this sudden happen before. Obviously the Great Depression was a terrible event for America, and what made that terrible is that it lasted a long time. Not only did lots of people lose their jobs, business didn’t pick up for the better part of a decade. If this were to last anywhere near that long it would obviously be very serious. As of right now we’re hopeful that it won’t. If public health allows it, we might be able to start getting back to work sooner rather than later. And then many of these problems will begin to go away. Even though it’s very sharp and very sudden, we’re hoping that it’s not very long-lasting. If the virus does stay around, though, then it could continue for some time and in turn could begin to rival some of the worst events we’ve seen.