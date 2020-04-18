ROCHESTER, Minn. — State health officials announced Sunday, April 19 that 143 more COVID-19 cases were diagnosed and 13 more people died from the illness in Minnesota.

The total deaths statewide from the novel coronavirus now stands at 134, with a total of 2,356 cases identified. About half of those people have recovered from the illness.

The number of people hospitalized for the illness is down slightly from 239 Saturday to 228 Sunday. However, the number of people requiring treatment in ICU is up from 111 Saturday to 116 Sunday.

Of the new cases, Hennepin County saw the biggest jump, with 52 additional people diagnosed. Nobles County — where the JBS pork-production facility in Worthington has been the center of an outbreak — saw a spike of 23 additional diagnoses Sunday, bringing the total cases there to 60.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Saturday that at least 20 employees at the plant had tested positive for COVID-19. MDH is investigating dozens more potential COVID-19 cases in Nobles County. Health officials and volunteers have interviewed 32 people and located another 26 employees, five family members, and one person who works for a plant in Iowa.

Staff from the Department of Labor and Industry (OSHA) and MDH will be at the JBS site Monday to observe health-screening processes and continued implementation of social distancing practices there.

Of the 134 total deaths statewide, 10 were people living in long-term care facilities. Two more deaths were reported in Winona County, which now has the second-highest COVID-19 deaths, behind Hennepin County, where 75 residents have died of the illness, including five reported Sunday.

A Mille Lacs County resident in their 60s was that county’s first reported case and first reported fatality Sunday.

Two more Winona County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the southeast Minnesota county to 10.

A third Olmsted County resident has also died of the illness, health officials announced Sunday.

Winona Health CEO Rachelle Schultz, which operates Sauer Health Care, a long-term care facility where COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, said a lack of testing has people in the community there “blind to the status of the spread of the virus.”

Schultz said long-term care living facilities, assisted living and group homes have essentially been under lockdown for a month, with group activities and communal meals suspended.

In Olmsted County, a case of COVID-19 was identified either among staff or in a resident at Shorewood Commons this weekend. That’s the fourth congregate-care facility identified by the Minnesota Department of Health as having cases of the virus. The others are Charter House, Rochester East Health Services and Rochester Rehabilitation & Living Center.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.