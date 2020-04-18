The North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday, April 18, announced 90 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. The figure represents a single-day high in confirmed cases since the outbreak began in mid-March.

The total positive tests for the virus in North Dakota is up to 528, however, 183 people have recovered and nine people have died from the illness. There are currently 13 residents hospitalized with the illness.

Sixty-eight of the new cases confirmed Saturday came from Grand Forks County, where a wind turbine manufacturing plant has seen an outbreak.

Grand Forks city spokesman John Bernstrom said most of the new cases are tied to the LM Wind Power facility, but he didn't have an exact number on-hand. The plant, which is owned by GE and employs 880 workers, has temporarily halted production. Bernstrom said 425 COVID-19 tests were performed Thursday on workers at the plant and people with whom they had close contact. Results from the mass testing are still coming back, he said.

Plant officials said they would close the facility for two weeks.

The county now has the second most cases of any county in the state at 99.

Sixteen of the new cases came from Cass County, which encompasses Fargo and West Fargo. The total number of cases in the county is now up to 197 — about 37% of the state's total and nearly double the amount of any other county.

Minnesota

Ten more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, the Minnesota Health Department reported on Saturday, bringing the state death total from the illness to 121.

The statewide case count rose 142 to 2,213, with 23 cases added in Nobles County, home to JBS pork plant in Worthington. On Friday, the union that represents the plant reported that 19 employees had contracted the virus.

Eight deaths were reported in Hennepin County, with one each in Anoka and St. Louis Counties. The Anoka County resident was in their 70s and the only deceased reported on Saturday to have lived outside of long-term care. The St. Louis County resident was in their 80s. One Hennepin County resident was in their 50s, while two each were in their 60s, 70s and 80s, with one in their 90s.

Intensive Care Unit use continued to climb in the state, with five more people hospitalized. As of Saturday, 111, or nearly all of the 128 persons now hospitalized for COVID-19 are in an ICU.

South Dakota

South Dakota's number of positive COVID-19 cases rose by 131 on Saturday, April 18, for a total of 1,542.

The state Department of Heath's data showed that 552 people have recovered in the state, though five new hospitalizations were reported. A total of 10,118 negative test results were reported in the state as well on Saturday. The number of deaths still remains at seven statewide.

Minnehaha County leads the state in positive cases with 1,275 cases.

Wisconsin

State health officials reported 4,199 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Saturday, an increase of 154 cases from the day before.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 1,176 people have been hospitalized. In all, 211 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.

A total of 43,962 people have tested negative for the virus.

Around the region

Law enforcement officers have written a total of 13 citations to the owners and managers of seven bars since Gov. Doug Burgum banned dine-in and on-sale liquor services inside restaurants and bars beginning March 20.

Some jobless North Dakotans will receive another boost in their benefits in the coming days as they will likely receive back pay in addition to the extra $600 weekly benefit being distributed as part of the federal CARES Act, The back pay will be for one or two weeks or $600 to $1,200 for those workers who certified their jobless benefits between March 29 and April 14.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that the U.S-Canada border will remain closed to “nonessential” travel for an additional 30 days to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. “This is an important decision, and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe,” Trudeau told reporters. The two countries agreed last month to close the 5,500-mile frontier to recreational travel and tourism. Trade and trucking were not affected. Other workers, such as nurses who live on one side of the border and work on another, also are permitted to cross.





