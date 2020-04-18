WARREN, Minn. – A garage off the hospital has been transformed into a screening center, there have been zero positive coronavirus cases and staff morale is good at North Valley Health Center, according to the facility’s chief executive officer.

Jon Linnell, who has been at the hospital for more than 40 years, credits staff and the entire community for what he says has been an organized and commendable response by the 12-bed hospital in Warren, Minn. Nearly a month into the coronavirus pandemic, Linnell said staff members at the facility have their response “down to a science.”

And, he said, morale during the pandemic is “crazy good.”

“The people are very willing to … just go after it. They will do anything and everything they possibly can to help keep people safe and healthy and to also keep themselves protected,” Linnell said.

“Everybody is so important within the walls of a health care facility,” he said, ticking off a list that included doctors, housekeeping staff, lab techs, maintenance workers, EMTs, ambulance drivers and other employees.

“And you can’t imagine the number of people who have been donating, making masks or purchasing food (for workers). Talk about community-driven – and we’re not just talking Warren, but Alvarado, Oslo, Stephen, Argyle and everybody in our service area and beyond. Everybody is going to bat.”

North Valley Health Center is a 12-bed facility that’s considered a critical-access hospital, a designation reserved for small, rural hospitals that have fewer than two dozen beds, are located more than a half-hour from a larger hospital and that provide round-the-clock emergency care.

Yet Linnell said the center’s small size hasn’t hindered its ability to reconfigure and refocus during the pandemic. The best example, he said, is the triage system that funnels through a garage off the hospital.

The system is for anyone with upper-respiratory health issues or anyone who feels they may have been exposed to coronavirus. Instead of going through the hospital’s front door and potentially exposing others, these patients are directed to a drive-through, where their temperatures are taken and they are initially screened.

Advanced screening then is done on anyone who meets certain virus criteria.

As of Saturday, April 18, approximately 90 people had gone through the new drive-through space. And also as of Saturday, there have been no positive cases of coronavirus at North Valley Health Care, Linnell said.

Linnell said the number of non-virus patients has decreased in recent weeks, which has reduced cash flow.

“Thanks to our federal government and state government, they are providing some avenues for us to at least keep our doors open with some funding sources,” Linnell said. “That definitely helps a small, critical-access hospital.

“Out here (in rural areas), real people do real things to keep rural health care alive. You have to have an emergency room and if you have an emergency room, that means you have doctors. And if you have doctors, it means you have a lab and you have X-rays and you have nurses and a full complement of staff. That is how rural health care works. I’ve heard people say you don’t need small hospitals, you only need metro hospitals. Well, no, you don’t. Because we save lives out here with our emergency rooms. We literally save lives.”

There have been no layoffs during the pandemic, said Linnell, who several times during an interview with the Herald directed credit back to the center’s staff and to the community.

“I’m so proud,” he said. “I would put us up against anybody who is a critical-access hospital or even a larger hospital. It’s just absolutely amazing how everybody is going to bat – not just within these walls, but everybody in the community.”

Following is a roundup of news from various hospitals in northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota:

Hallock

In northwest Minnesota, Kittson County has reported no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but Kittson Health Care in Hallock would be “in a limited situation” if the community were to require large-scale testing, said Everett Butler, interim CEO of Kittson Memorial Hospital.

“We have some test kits, but we’re very conservative in how those are used,” Butler said.

Kittson Health Care, which includes a hospital, clinic and nursing home, has taken numerous steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“We’ve been very busy with trying to stay up with all the guidelines from CDC and MDH (Minnesota Department of Health),” Butler said.

The nursing home is attached to the hospital, “so we’ve really been busy concentrating on the residents that we have in the nursing home and in our assisted living facility,” he said. “We’ve pretty much tightened down the entrance, and screening our patients pretty closely coming into the clinic so we’re prepped for them appropriately.

“So most of our efforts are pretty much in a protective mode of the people coming in and also protecting all the people working in the facility.”

Before making an appointment, the clinic receptionist uses a checklist to screen patients by phone “so we know: Is it a respiratory issue? Have you been running a fever?” Butler said.

Patients are asked to come alone to medical appointments, if possible, he said.

“If they need assistance they can bring a person with them but, if not, we highly recommend they come by themselves.”

“We’ve seen a decline in the number of people actually coming to the clinic,” Butler said. “Nobody’s out and about. People are just going out to get their necessities.”

Several employees are working from home, he said, “and we’ve tried to accommodate that as much as possible.”

In the nursing home, employees are wearing masks to protect residents, Butler said. Cloth masks have been sewn and donated by people in the community. Each is worn for one work day, laundered and recycled, he said.

“If we had a (COVID-19) case, we’d have to go back to the N95 mask,” he said.

Like a lot of other regions, disease testing is limited in the Hallock area, Butler said. “We’re not widely testing because, basically, we don’t have test kits, we don’t have the availability of testing.

“The guidelines have been (patients) have to have two of the symptoms for coronavirus to qualify for testing, so it sort of puts us in a limited situation as far as being able to test because, if the time comes, we want to make sure that we have tests available for any future testing we really need to do. If we start to see an influx of patients with respiratory issues and temperature and stuff, then we need those test kits available at that time.”

More test kits, if needed, would have to come from the Minnesota Department of Health or allocated from other sources, he said.

– Pamela Knudson

Park River

Marcus Lewis, CEO of First Care Health Center in Park River, said his hospital has been and will continue to be prepared for the pandemic.

“I'm very confident in our team's ability and in our staff and we're really ready,” Lewis said during a recent telephone interview with the Herald.

The hospital has various precautions in place, including screening of visitors and personnel upon entrance to the facility, limiting to one the number of family members who are allowed to accompany a patient to the rural health clinic, emergency room or treatment room. There is a no-visitor policy at the hospital.

Lewis said First Care is “adequately prepared” for the crisis, in terms of supplies and staffing. He said the hospital has been working with the North Dakota Department of Health to ensure everything is working well.

“Obviously, in the time of a surge I think we're all working in a pinch,” he said. “I think we always want to have more but ultimately we feel that we’ve had good support and good partnerships that were established well before COVID-19.”

Lewis said he’s proud of the way his staff has also been educating the community in unique ways as people stay home during the pandemic.

The hospital is doing telehealth visits to ensure patients get to interact with their doctor. The hospital is also doing increased social media outreach, Lewis said. For example, a dietician is putting together cooking classes that people can watch on the hospital’s Facebook page.

“I'm very proud to be part of this organization and to see the preparations made and the high quality staff,” Lewis said.

– Sydney Mook

Mayville, Hillsboro

Sanford Mayville Medical Center and Sanford Hillsboro Medical Center are prepared for the coronavirus pandemic, said Jac McTaggart, senior medical director of the Traill County, N.D., healthcare facilities.

The two hospitals have adequate numbers of beds and a plan in place to ramp up that amount if there is a surge of patients, McTaggart said. Meanwhile, the hospitals also have enough personal protective equipment on hand to meet staff needs and access to more through Sanford supply channels, he said.

Staffing numbers at the medical centers are good, McTaggart said. Turnover hasn’t been an issue at the small, critical-access facilities that he oversees.

“We’re blessed to have staff whose tenure is long,” he said. “I think it is the preparedness piece I have really watched my staff get behind and be ready for. The teamwork between our two facilities, as far as being prepared, has been great.”

Though there have been no positive coronavirus tests in Traill County, that doesn’t mean the Mayville and Hillsboro hospitals are operating as usual.

“I don’t think anything is normal anymore,” McTaggart said.

The hospitals, for example, have visitor restrictions and communicate with families of some of its patients through social media instead of in person.

Meanwhile, staff members are being asked to hone skills they may not have used for a while. For example, licensed practical nurses in the clinic who haven’t worked on medical surge floors are being asked if they can work in the hospital, if needed.

“Under normal circumstances, we probably wouldn’t be doing that, but it’s called preparedness,” McTaggart said.

“Our staff are very invested because they live here, and the community is very vested in us,” said Melissa Mostad, Sanford Mayville Medical Center director of nursing and clinical services. “We can feel the support of the community every day,” Mostad said, noting that local businesses are bringing food to the hospital. Meanwhile, farmers in the community have donated N95 masks to the hospitals, McTaggart said.

“These small acts of kindness mean everything to our staff,” he said.

– Ann Bailey

Northwood

Northwood (N.D.) Deaconess Health Center, another small, acute-care facility in eastern North Dakota, also has managed to maintain its staff, said Pete Antonson, health center CEO.

“For the benefit of the community, we’re keeping everyone in place. We’re not going to lay anybody off,’ he said. “As we currently sit today, we have the staff to ramp up” if there is a surge in coronavirus patients, Antonson said Thursday, April 9.

Staff may change roles if there is a surge in coronavirus cases or a decrease in another area of services the clinic offers, he noted.

While some of the health center’s services remain the same, the numbers of patients with appointments at the clinic has dropped off as people heed advice to stay at home, Antonson said. Higher risk patients are consulting over the phone with clinic staff about their healthcare needs.

The amount of equipment and number of beds at the Northwood hospital is adequate to meet patient needs, Antonson said.

“In fact, we developed contingency plans to go beyond our licensed capacity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the hospital, like others, has put in place protocols during the pandemic which aren’t typical.

“We’re all walking around in masks,” Antonson said.

– Ann Bailey

Grafton

At Unity Medical Center in Grafton, wearing masks and other protective gear is the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of our staff, at all times unless they are in their own offices, are wearing masks,” said Dr. Matthew Viscito, chief medical officer at the center. “I’m wearing scrubs right now and I’ve never done that before at the clinic,” Viscito said Thursday, April 9.

Meanwhile, staff also keep a pair of shoes at the medical center so they can exchange them for their street shoes when they arrive, and vice versa when they leave.

Unity Medical Center, like other facilities, also has put in place other protocols, such as a month-long suspension of some of its outlying vendors. Lenders who are allowed to deliver supplies are given masks to wear during their deliveries, Viscito said.

“There’s a lot unusual,'' he said. “We have limited visitors.”

Only patients who are critically ill, or are minors, are allowed visitors, and that is limited to one per patient, Viscito said.

Unity Medical Center has enough staff, supplies and beds to meet patient needs if there is a surge in coronavirus patients. If the number of patients exceeds the amount of beds in place at the hospital, it has access to more and places to put them, he said.

– Ann Bailey

Thief River Falls

Sanford Thief River Falls Medical Center is making preparations to accept more patients, when and if there is a surge in coronavirus cases in the community.

The number of patients overall at Sanford is down due to elective surgeries being temporarily suspended, per Gov. Tim Walz’s guidance. People are also staying home because of the state’s shelter-in-place order, which probably has led to fewer hospital visits due to, for instance, common injuries.

Hospital administration is using the down time to assess supplies, refresh staff on caring for critical cases and decide where to put an influx of patients.

“We are preparing,” said Janell Hudson, director of nursing and clinical services. “There's a lot of aspects to that so we certainly don't feel ready for a full surge. But we are preparing.”

The hospital has 25 beds. A typical day usually sees about 12 of those beds filled, according to Chief of Staff Dr. Mark Yuska. The plan is to possibly double the number of beds and put them in the rehabilitation area, which has individual treatment rooms that could be converted for patient use. Pre- and postoperative rooms could also house patients, as they are not being used as often.

“We are looking at how many additional hospital beds we could find,” said Hudson.

The lower number of patients right now means the hospital is well-staffed. That could change should the hospital acquire more beds – and the patients who need them.

“We do have plans for a surge for many more beds,” said Yuska.

Hudson said the hospital has a good supply of gloves, gowns and N95 masks, though sani-wipes are in short supply. Staff at the hospital have taken to using other CDC-approved spray sanitizers with towels to conserve the wipes. Supplies in general, Hudson said, look good, though hospital administration wants to stockpile more, should the number of patients spike.

“We are part of a large system,” Hudson said. “The system is really good at getting supplies to where they're needed. We have not had a sourcing challenge at all.”

There are no cases of COVID-19 in Pennington County, though the hospital has conducted 71 tests for the illness. All have come back negative except for three, which, at the time of writing, were still pending.

– Adam Kurtz

Crookston

Coronavirus is weighing on the Crookston, Minn., hospital’s finances.

RiverView Health, which employs 387 people in the town of 7,800, stopped performing elective surgeries in mid-March, and its “net patient revenue” is down about $750,000 per week, a hospital spokesperson said.

“For an organization whose margin has rarely exceeded $2M in a year, you can see how quickly any positive margin evaporates,” said Stacey Bruggeman, the hospital’s marketing and community relations director. “After three weeks, you are quickly adding to losses that we will not be able to recover in the current year. After the executive order to stop elective surgeries came the Minnesota shelter-in-place orders. Those orders allow patients to seek care, but anxiety is high, and we quickly saw the cancellation rates for all types of services climb.”

Clinic visits, even after staff expanded virtual visits beyond substance abuse treatment programs, are down 50%.

But hospital administrators have not reduced any salaries or laid off or furloughed any employees, according to Bruggeman. Staff there have been reallocated from quieter areas – surgery, for instance – and are being trained to handle a potential surge of coronavirus patients.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, often requires a patient to be placed on a ventilator, and RiverView is putting together “interdisciplinary ventilator management teams” that can be a landing spot for surgeons who don’t have many patients coming in. Those teams are also composed of other doctors and nurses from other disciplines.

The hospital is one of a handful that can care for patients who need ventilators.

Emotions, Bruggeman said, are high, and staff can be easily overwhelmed as they plan for a surge.

“Every day,” she said. “We are providing education and training and being as transparent as we can with what is known.”

– Joe Bowen

