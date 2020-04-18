FARGO — Dr. Christopher Pribula will always remember their eyes. He sees the look of fear in his patients when they find themselves lying in the special care unit, where the doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists who treat them are suited in protective masks and gowns.

Fear is a constant presence in the special care unit, seen and felt but mostly unspoken.

Patients fear they could die. The caregivers fear they could get infected and become patients themselves, or pass the infection along to family members.

“That fear is a real piece of this,” he said.

Pribula sees the pupils of the eyes of the environmental services workers who clean the special care unit become as big as platters. But he also has seen the relief in the eyes of patients who find out they tested negative for the sometimes deadly coronavirus — the invisible reason for the special care unit inside Sanford Broadway Medical Center and its many precautions.

The doctor’s observations came during 18 days straight of staffing the special care unit — a blur of preparations and rounds in shifts that stretched 10, 12 and even 14 hours as Pribula and his team members raced to deal with the pandemic.

Most who get the virus will be able to recover at home. But a few will require hospitalization, and doctors are careful in screening patients to decide who should be admitted to avoid overwhelming capacity and depleting critical supplies. Breathing difficulty, headache and fatigue are common symptoms.

Severity of symptoms and the course of the disease are what guide the doctors, gatekeepers to the special care unit.

“The big difference is knowing who needs to come into the hospital,” he said. “Most everybody starts to feel symptoms after five or six days.”

Many start to feel better after those five or six days — but then the disease takes a turn as the virus multiplies, burrows into the tissues of the lungs and triggers a cascade of damaging inflammation.

In monitoring tests to track disease progression, Pribula has seen inflammation markers double and even triple within 24 hours as the virus multiplies, correlating with worsening symptoms.

“When people start to get more sick it can accelerate very quickly,” he said. Within hours, a patient can abruptly deteriorate, requiring intubation for a ventilator to take over for the crippled lungs. “So they have to be watched very closely.”

A telltale sign of developing respiratory distress: a crackling sound as the patient breathes. On imaging scans, the signature of severe COVID-19 are masses that look like ground glass, opaque areas formed by sticky mucus.

In the worst cases, patients develop life-threatening Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Ventilators offer their only hope of survival. But ventilators, which can damage the lungs, must be carefully calibrated.

Doctors can chart the course of the disease, but lack proven therapies to treat it, yielding another form of fear — fear of the many unknowns in dealing with an unpredictable disease that is brand new to medical science.

Pribula remembers the ebola scare in 2014-16 and the HIN1 influenza pandemic in 2009, when he was a third-year medical student.

“It didn’t seem as scary as this because we have a treatment for the flu,” he said. Doctors want treatments based on evidence to offer their patients.

Maybe the next journal article, email from a colleague, Twitter summary or webinar will help to unlock the mysteries of the coronavirus.

“I’ve done a ton of reading about this,” he said, “just trying to figure it all out.”

Pribula sees yet another manifestation of fear. Patients with other serious illnesses — including heart failure or diabetes complications, pneumonia or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — who avoid needed hospital care.

“Those people are deathly afraid to come to the hospital, even if they don’t feel well,” he said. He worries about very sick patients who are staying away. “Where have all those people gone?”

***

Jane Taber’s nursing career has spanned more than 35 years. She helped set up Sanford’s ebola unit — never used — and therefore was a logical person to direct nursing operations in the special care unit.

She has worked alongside Pribula and a corps of nurses who volunteered for the duty from various departments. Both Taber and Pribula praised the dedication of the staff in the unit, 20 beds that can expand all the way to 400, if required, including up to 225 intensive care beds.

Even with years of experience in critical care and emergency care nursing, as well as nursing management, “The COVID-19 crisis is uncharted territory for us here,” Taber said.

The special care unit is a hospital within a hospital. It occupies 3 East, a former critical care unit at Sanford Broadway Medical Center that has been specially equipped to treat patients who are sick with COVID-19.

Fans have been added to patient rooms to create negative air pressure inside the rooms, one of many precautions to try to contain the highly contagious virus.

Workers cut holes in the doors to patients’ rooms — peer holes that allow nurses to check on the sick without having to enter, which would require donning and then disposing of the precious protective garb that is vital to the work in the special care unit.

Pribula was involved in directing the preparations for the unit. A former medical technician at the Mayo Clinic before he became a physician, he worked in clean rooms and is well versed in the methods required to prevent the spread of contamination.

Access to the unit is restricted, and a badge is required to enter. Two family rooms have been converted to changing rooms, so doctors, nurses and therapists can change into their scrubs and protective garb and also shower and change back into their street clothes when their shifts are done.

Those working in the special care unit have adopted a “buddy system,” so a colleague watches as a person dons or doffs the protective wear to guard against cross-contamination.

Although staff find the routines reassuring, “There’s still the fear out there that we’re going to take this home,” Taber said.

Still, because of the training and stringent precautions, Taber said she and others have come to feel safer in the special care unit than at the grocery store, for example, where social distancing might not be observed and they could find themselves in close contact with people who aren’t careful.

“We honestly feel safe up in the special care unit,” she said.

***

The need for isolation is one of the sad hallmarks of the coronavirus.

Visitors are only allowed inside the special care unit for compassionate cases, when a COVID-19 patient is approaching the end of life.

Otherwise, the nurses are in regular contact with family members and help patients remain in touch with their families via smartphones and tablets.

Doctors and nurses encourage family involvement. “It adds to that healing process if they have support from family members,” Taber said.

The isolation is difficult for family members. “Sometimes they feel guilty or helpless because they’re not able to be here,” she said.

If a patient is dying, arrangements are made so family members can visit.

They’re met in a parking lot by nursing staff who are wearing protective clothing, outfitted with a mask and gown and wheeled into the unit to minimize their exposure so they can say their goodbyes.

Fortunately, that outcome is rare. Most COVID-19 patients recover and return home.

“We’ve been lucky so far,” Taber said. That’s partly because of nurses’ vigilance in keeping close watch on patients, alert to subtle changes that require intervention.

“Nursing is a key component,” she said. “Quick intervention has made a difference in our patients.”