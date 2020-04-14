WORTHINGTON, Minn. — Any doubt that COVID-19 was circulating in Worthington and the surrounding area has now been erased.

There have been 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, according to UFCW Local 663, the union representing workers at the meatpacking plant in southwestern Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz addressed the outbreak during his daily news conference Friday, saying he’s spoken to the chief executive officer of JBS, its plant manager, representatives from UFCW Local 663 and Worthington Mayor Mike Kuhle.

“We have positive cases showing up in the JBS facility,” Walz said. “I think the good news on this is plant management has been monitoring this and have been in direct communication with us.”

Nonetheless, the outbreak at JBS is especially concerning because of what has happened about an hour west at the Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., the epicenter of one of the largest outbreaks in the U.S. That plant has more than 700 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death.

There are about 2,200 workers at the JBS pork plant, many of whom work in close proximity with each other on a daily basis. Because of that, UFCW Local 663 has asked for slower production speeds to allow for more social distancing on the line.

Additionally, UFCW Local 663 president Matt Utecht said failure to do so will put the community and the nation’s food supply at “devastating risk” in the grand scheme of things.

“At a time when schools and restaurants are being closed for the sake of public health, it defies logic to keep the people who make the food we all eat standing shoulder to shoulder while they work,” Utecht said in a statement. “This is an incredibly serious situation. If we don’t act now to slow line speeds at food processing plants in Minnesota it will be too late for too many people.”

The number of positive cases initially jumped Thursday night, when Nobles County’s Public Information Officer Tom Johnson issued a press release stating they were notified of 16 new cases in the county by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The news came hours after about a dozen workers at JBS walked off the job over safety concerns at the facility.

During Friday’s statewide press conference, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm announced more than 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Workers walk out

Hirpho Koji, a forklift operator at the Worthington pork processing plant, explained that during his shift Thursday, management called a meeting and announced that a JBS employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

Although JBS is taking a number of safety precautions, Koji and few others were frightened by the news that the virus could be circulating among them undetected.

“They’re trying their best to help, like cleaning and hand sanitizing, but it’s not enough,” Koji said, adding that a group requested management shut down production for a while, but was told that would not happen.

“Their answer was, ‘Get back to work or leave the property,’” he said. So Koji and about 10 others walked off the job.

“I left my job because it’s not safe; it’s too crowded,” he said. “I was thinking about my kids.”

JBS USA Head of Corporate Affairs Cameron Bruett confirmed Friday that the company has had a few employees at its plants nationwide test positive for COVID-19, but would not name specific locations, citing respect for the families. He described the conflict Thursday as 30 employees leaving work but then returning later in the day, although Koji said he did not go back to his job.

“No one is forced to come to work, and no one is punished for being absent for health reasons,” Bruett said. “If someone is sick or lives with someone who is sick, we send them home.”

Kuhle said Friday that a rapid response team was arriving in Worthington Friday afternoon as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“There’s going to be a state epidemiologist as well as four or five others,” Kuhle said. “They’re going to be working both sides — working on the medical side of it and also at the plant, helping them identify even better practices than what they’re already doing.

“The governor told me that from what he’d heard, they (JBS) is doing everything possible, but hopefully we can add on to that.”