MOORHEAD — Clay County has reported its second death from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Clay County public health officials said Friday, April 17, that the individual was a female in her 60s.

The county reported its first death related to the pandemic on April 15. That individual was in their 70s and residing in a long-term care facility.

As of Friday afternoon, April 17, Clay County had 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to information on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

The state of Minnesota has had 2,071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak and reported 111 deaths from the disease.

As of Friday, Cass County in North Dakota had reported 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

