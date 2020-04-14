ST. PAUL — A number of small business owners throughout the region said Friday, April 17, that they were still waiting for their coronavirus pandemic relief funds to arrive.

More than $10 billion is scheduled to flow throughout Minnesota and the Dakotas via the recently created Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. And while officials overseeing the program say that some borrowers have already begun to collect, others told Forum News Service that they have yet to see a cent.

Their stories put into perspective just how difficult the $350 billion program has been for the federal government and local lenders to actualize. It makes up only a part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that Congress passed in March.

Along with other CARES Act programs, government officials have touted the PPP as a way to sustain businesses that have shutdown because of or otherwise been affected by the pandemic. Used car wholesaler Jeremy Van Meter of Rochester, Minn. said he applied for it on April 5 after business began to slow.

"It’s been nonexistent for at least a month, maybe a touch more than that," he said in a phone call Friday.

Van Meter’s credit union approved his PPP application on April 12, and he said that the program could prove to be a godsend. Business owners are able to use money lent through the program to pay down wages, rent and utilities, and are eligible for forgiveness based on the number of employees kept on payroll.

Those approved for the PPP are still able to borrow from the SBA through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program as well. Usually reserved for natural disasters, the program opened up to businesses dealing with financial stress brought on by the pandemic in late March and can issue funds in the form of a grant.

But even though she applied online for a disaster loan weeks ago, Duluth Counseling Center owner Katie Erickson said Friday that she has yet to hear back from the SBA about the status of her application. She applied this week for the PPP as part of her backup plan only to learn that it ran out of money.

"There’s nowhere to go to get help and nowhere to call," she said.

Congress, meanwhile, has yet to agree on how to replenish the paycheck program, though SBA officials said Friday that they believed a deal would come. During a press call, SBA Great Lakes region administrator Rob Scott said he has been told that lawmakers may appropriate an additional $250 billion for it.

"It is my understanding Congress is going to be back in session on Monday, and this is going to be one of the key things they discuss," Scott said.

SBA officials also noted that lenders should begin to disburse approved PPP loan installations in the coming days. The terms of the program dictate that banks and other institutions release some funding within 10 days of the SBA approving a loan, and release all of it within 30 days.

Brian McDonald, the acting director for the SBA's Minnesota district, said Friday that institutions he has spoken to have already been able to issue some of their borrowers all of the money for which they applied.

In Fargo, N.D., Livewire owner Kent Kolstad said he is anxious for his production company's relief funding to arrive. He applied for loans through the disaster program and the PPP, and said without aid from them "it's entirely possible" that he may have to shut down for good.

"It is every waking moment of the day that I think about this," Kolstad said Friday. "I built this business over 20 years."