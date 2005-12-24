The order says first responders may not use the information to refuse or delay a call for service, and the ACLU-MN asked the Minnesota departments of Health and Public Safety this week to implement tracking to ensure that does not happen. The group is also concerned about racial disparities.

The ACLU said in a statement that Gov. Tim Walz has tried to strike a balance between public health and civil liberties, but “providing law enforcement with the deeply personal information of the addresses of people with COVID-19 is problematic on many levels.”

Minnesota’s largest law enforcement associations asked state health officials in an April 1 letter to provide departments with the addresses of people who test positive for coronavirus in their jurisdictions, saying the information is needed to keep first responders safe and limit the spread of the virus.

Last Friday, Walz signed an executive order directing the state Department of Health to provide the addresses of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are still contagious to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, which will be provided to 911 dispatch centers.

When an address is no longer associated with someone who is contagious, it must be removed from dispatch systems. The data is required to remain confidential and be provided to the minimum number of “first responders who have an emergent need to know … to aid in their infection control precautions,” the order says.

The information is not to be dispatched in a way that members of the public can hear it, unless no other way of communicating is available, and then dispatchers are encouraged to use coded language, according to the order.

ACLU: Addresses don't create 'real safety'

Because COVID-19 testing has been limited, Minnesota health officials say it’s more widespread than the 1,912 cases that were confirmed as of Thursday.

Given the need to conserve personal protective equipment, it would be important to know where cases are confirmed, the law enforcement groups said in the letter earlier this month.

The ACLU, however, said providing a list “with a clear undercount of COVID-19 cases violates our precious privacy rights without creating real safety for law enforcement.”

The group is also asking the Minnesota Departments of Public Safety and Health to include reporting to ensure “the same racial disparities found throughout our law enforcement and our criminal legal systems are not reflected in response rates.”

Nationally, black people have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and founder of the Racial Justice Network, said Walz’s order could further strain relations with law enforcement and the African American community.

“Beyond that, we should not be opening the door to private medical information being in the hands of law enforcement,” she said. “Where do we draw the line? If someone for example has HIV, are they next going to argue if they have to restrain someone who is bleeding, that could impact their health and so they need that information?”

Public Safety Dept. readying protocol

Walz’s order says safeguards must be implemented “to ensure that no one abuses this data.”

The Department of Public Safety is working with the state Health Department and stakeholders, including the ACLU, to finalize procedures, according to DPS communications director Bruce Gordon. The protocol and a signed confidentiality agreement from those who receive the data will ensure Walz’s directive is followed, Gordon said.

The department said Thursday they expect to provide procedures to 911 centers and first responders in the next several days and have the program operational early next week.

Andrew Henderson, a Twin Cities civil liberties advocate, said he views it as a privacy violation for anyone other than his health care provider to have medical information about him. If he developed symptoms of COVID-19, he said he would self-quarantine rather than going to the hospital.

“I think there are some people that will refuse or sometimes neglect medical treatment due to fears that law enforcement personnel may have their information and may respond to them in an adverse way,” Henderson said.



