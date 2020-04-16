North Dakota saw a new spike in COVID-19 cases after 28 additional people tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, Gov. Doug Burgum said Thursday, April 16, during his daily press briefing.

No new deaths have been reported from the illness, but the number of North Dakotans who have tested positive is now approaching 400.

Thirteen of the new cases are individuals under the age of 40, he said, and one was under the age of 10.

North Dakota still has one of the lowest numbers of positive cases, but with the higher number of positive cases the past couple of days, Burgum acknowledged that “we’re still on the rising part of the curve.”

Thursday was the largest single-day increase of reported cases so far, followed by Wednesday, which had 24 new cases, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Out of the state total of 11,704 people who have been tested for COVID-19, 393 have tested positive. Fourteen people are hospitalized due to the illness and 163 people who previously tested positive have recovered.

South Dakota

The coronavirus outbreak at the now-shuttered Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls has claimed the life of one of its workers, as officials say cases linked to the facility have surged past 700 on Thursday.

State officials would only confirm the new COVID-19 fatality was a male in his 60s in Minnehaha County, providing limited information due to privacy concerns. But the Argus Leader newspaper in Sioux Falls identified the victim as 64-year-old Augustín Rodriguez, from interviews with his wife, Angelita Rodriguez. He was hospitalized April 4 and died on Tuesday, April 14.

State officials identified 88 more workers infected with the virus, for a total of 598 cases. Officials have discovered another 135 infected individuals among those in close-contact with the workers, such as family members, for a total of 733 cases linked to the pork plant.

A significant number of the 3,700-strong Smithfield workforce are immigrants and refugees, a fact that has helped fuel a backlash in Sioux Falls, the state's largest city.

The Sioux Falls City Council gave unanimous initial approval to a two-week stay-at-home order on Wednesday. But the meeting sparked significant debate among councilors and community members over the order. Many questioned whether the legality of the order and feared its costs on local businesses.

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that 1,311 South Dakotans have been tested positive for the coronavirus. Fifty five state residents diagnosed with the illness have been hospitalized, seven have died and 373 have recovered.

Minnesota

The University of Minnesota announced Thursday it has developed its own diagnostic and antibody tests for coronavirus. It stands ready to scale up to 10,000 tests a day within the state for each, and that it will be unimpeded in this effort by global supply chain shortages that have hindered mass-testing in states from across the country and globally as well.

"We were pretty determined to build a platform of tests that would keep us independent of supply chain issues," said Dr. Timothy Schacker, vice dean for research of the University of Minnesota Medical School. "We knew there were going to be shortages of reagents and assays. Both of our tests were designed and developed at the U. They've been validated to federal standards, and they are up and running clinically now."

The university now awaits news of whether the Legislature will approve $20 million in funding as proposed Thursday by Sen. Carla Nelson of Rochester, enabling the university and Mayo Clinic to quickly scale up as needed to test potentially millions of Minnesotans for the illness and its antibodies.

With funds in hand, Schacker believes the U of M could begin mass-testing across the state within 10 to 14 days.

On Thursday, seven more deaths and 103 confirmed cases were reported, bringing the state death total to 94. Six of the new deaths were recorded in Hennepin County and one in Ramsey County.

Around the region

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has directed the state Department of Health Services to extend the state's Safer at Home order to end at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. The order keeps public and private K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the school year.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control will discuss the membership’s options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting on April 21 via video conferencing.

Minnesotans planning to order takeout meals could have the option to add a limited amount of beer, wine or cider to their meal as early as this weekend under a proposal that passed the state Senate on Thursday. The Senate approved the plan on a 65-2 vote and the House was set to take it up on Friday. Gov. Tim Walz has said he supports the bill.

Several electronics repair shop operators signed onto a letter sent to the state Legislature this week asking lawmakers to pass a bill that would bring what is known as the right to repair to Minnesota. With an increase in computer repair demand, operators say they may not have the supply to match because of manufacturer policies that bar consumers from repairing and modifying their own devices.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, in extreme western North Dakota, announced Thursday that it will be closing until May 9 amid the pandemic.

Minnesota is teaming up with six other states to coordinate reopening the Midwestern economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mirroring similar regional multi-state coalitions on the East and West coasts, Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is partnering with the governors of Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky to regionally strategize a way to safely reopen parts of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses and left hundreds of thousands unemployed in the region.

According to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development, approximately 14% of Minnesota's eligible workforce is without work right now, and over 90% of this month's unemployment insurance applicants have never applied for UI before.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has created a North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey to understand the impacts the virus has had in the state. The survey is a partnership with the Department of Commerce and other state agencies.

A group called Put North Dakotans Back To Work, sponsored by Health Freedom North Dakota is planning a protest at the Capitol building on Monday, April 20, to say they want the state to go back to work.

Starting April 24, nonessential businesses in Wisconsin will be allowed to increase operations to include deliveries, mailings and curbside pick-up. Additionally, golf courses in the state will be allowed to open after April 24 with some restrictions.

