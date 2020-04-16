ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The state added seven deaths and 103 lab-confirmed cases on Thursday, April 16, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, bringing the state death total to 94. Six of the new deaths were recorded in Hennepin County and one in Ramsey County.

With the new cases, the state now has 1,912 confirmed cases of coronavirus, although the real case count is believed to be as much as 100 times higher than that, according to modeling provided by the office of the state health economist.

After declines throughout the week, testing for COVID-19 bounced back on Thursday, adding over 400 more tests to reach 1,433 for the day on Wednesday, 1,296 of it provided via the private labs.

In an outsized sign of good news for Gov. Tim Walz's self-administered requirement of dramatically scaled-up testing capacity prior to re-opening the economy in May, the University of Minnesota announced early Thursday it has developed its own diagnostic and antibody tests for coronavirus.

The university stated that because its new COVID-19 testing assays rely on no outside materials, it anticipates being able to provide the state with 10,000 tests per day of both tests without facing constraints caused by global supply chain shortages.

If so, those contributions alone would double the testing capacity benchmark set last week by Walz in order to lift the stay-at-home order in early May.

They come on top of news earlier this week that Mayo Clinic could provide as many as 8,000 diagnostic tests daily and 10,000 serological test daily, much of it for use by the state.

The U of M outlined the news with a request for $20 million in state funding to pay for the initiative.

Intensive care unit use jumped by 10 on Thursday to 103, pressing a critical metric upward for a state with just over 300 ICU beds remaining without standing up emergency ICU facilities constructed for the outbreak.

Finally, eight new congregate living centers reported a case within their facility.

One of the new centers was located in Ramsey County, Cerenity Senior Care Humboldt.

Five of the new centers were located in Hennepin County. These were Minnesota Masonic Home Care, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, Minnesota Veterans Home Minneapolis, Wealshire of Medina, and Wellstead of Rogers.

In Meeker County, Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center reported a case. In Olmsted County, Charter House has reported a case.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.