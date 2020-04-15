MINNEAPOLIS — Cinematographers Jay Christensen, 24, of Minneapolis and Michael Welsh of Roseville took advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown to film the empty streets and buildings of Minneapolis.

“This piece is about remembering the good times the city’s had and that we just need to hang in there and keep our hopes up,” Christensen said. “It’s coming back.”

Using DJI Inspire 2 drones, the duo filmed most of the project from 9 p.m. to midnight April 11, 2020, with one other night, April 7, to capture the full moon.

The video takes the viewer through the empty city streets, stopping briefly at some of the city’s prominent landmarks, such as First Avenue, the U.S. Bank Stadium, the Target Center, the Grain Belt Beer sign and the Foshay Tower.

Audio clips of memorable moments in the city’s history are dubbed in.

The one recognizable COVID-19 feature is the 3M building that has turned on its lights to make the shape of a giant heart as a sign of support for medical workers on the front lines.

The video ends with a quote from former U.S. Vice President and Minnesota Sen. Hubert Humphrey: “Take heart, my fellow Americans. This is not the first time that our nation has faced a challenge to its life and its purpose. We must make this moment of crisis, we must make it a moment of creation.”

“He specifically was talking in a 1968 speech about the Vietnam War,” Christensen said. “But what he says about that instance holds true to today. It really is not a good time right now, but the best thing we can do is learn from it.”

Last year Christensen, who often collaborates with other film makers from Rally Studios in Minneapolis, was contacted by Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan who asked him to make a video of her skating on a lake, something she had never done. That and his other projects can be viewed at www.instagram.com/jaybyrdfilms/.