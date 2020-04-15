FARGO — A forecasting model of the coronavirus pandemic that is closely followed by officials now shows a sharp reduction in predicted deaths for North Dakota during the first wave of the outbreak.

The model by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation on Wednesday, April 15, predicted that North Dakota will have 32 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, by Aug. 4.

As of Wednesday, North Dakota has reported nine deaths from COVID-19, among 365 positive cases; 142 of those infected have recovered and 13 were in the hospital.

Sanford Health in Fargo on Wednesday reported that it is treating 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, including four in intensive care on ventilators.

The forecasting model, which is continually revised as more information becomes available, initially predicted that North Dakota would see 171 COVID-19 deaths in the first wave of the pandemic.

The model subsequently predicted deaths hovering around 369 before dropping sharply to the current projection of 32.

The current model’s prediction shows a relatively flat line in demand for hospital resources — beds, intensive care beds and ventilators — with no discernible surge in the first wave of the pandemic.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts that North Dakota will need a total of 24 beds, six intensive care beds and five ventilators — all far below the numbers it assumes will be available.

Public health experts have continually stressed the need to maintain social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of infections so hospital capacity is not overwhelmed — an effort Gov. Doug Burgum, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and health providers on Wednesday said appears to be working well.

North Dakota has refrained from releasing its model. In his briefing on Wednesday, Burgum said the complexity of the many assumptions and variables in the models, the wide range of predictions and the rapidly changing projections make him hesitant to release concrete numbers.

The state is working with a firm, Ventana Systems, on a model. The state also has reviewed other models, including projections from Sanford Health and Essentia Health, and other states, Burgum said.

Also, he said, models depend greatly on behavior and the ability to prevent the virus from spreading. Also, Burgum added, there are so many unknowns in dealing with the new virus, which first emerged in December in China.

“We’ve said before, models are not destiny,” Burgum said. Nonetheless, he added, current model scenarios have given state officials the confidence to begin planning for a gradual reopening after April 30, or what Burgum called a “smart restart.”

North Dakota officials are confident they have ample hospital beds and ventilators to handle the coronavirus pandemic, the governor said.