ST. PAUL — The mother of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was a child advocate and social worker, died last month and her family has learned she tested positive for coronavirus.

Ms Clida was thrilled to be in New Orleans for her grandson Isaiah’s graduation from Tulane Law. Someone (Cousin Tina) caught us taking a selfie. She graduated from Xavier Univ. of NOLA in 1959. Proud grandma. Rest in Power. pic.twitter.com/B6NC0uu1su — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 30, 2020





Ellison, who has been on the front lines of state policy during the COVID-19 pandemic, was among Clida Cora Martinez Ellison’s five sons. The 82-year-old died March 26 in Michigan.

“She’s just one of those people who held the sky up and you never thought you’d be without and suddenly here we are,” Keith Ellison said Wednesday, April 15.

Her grandson, Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Bey Ellison, wrote in a New York Times editorial posted on Wednesday that he drove to Detroit for her funeral.

“Leaving Detroit, I thought about the disproportionate number of black folks dying from the coronavirus because they had asthma, diabetes or hypertension,” Jeremiah Ellison wrote. “Because they had limited access to affordable, healthy food. Because they lived near factories. Because they couldn’t afford to visit a doctor or because they couldn’t afford to miss work. Because their blood pressure was perpetually too high from a lifetime of being stressed out by all of the above.”

He found out last week that his grandmother tested positive for COVID-19, Jeremiah Ellison wrote, “and knowing that makes me angrier — as though she didn’t truly pass but was snatched from us.”

Clida Martinez Ellison was originally from Natchitoches, La. She graduated from Xavier University with a bachelor’s degree in medical technology and she raised her sons while working as the office manager of her husband, Dr. Leonard Ellison Sr.’s, psychiatry practice.

After Dr. Ellison suffered a stroke, Clida Martinez Ellison went back to college at age 57 and earned her master’s degree in social work. She spent 20 years in the Michigan courts juvenile division and “was still serving young people in the court system, weeks before she passed away,” according to her obituary.

She was “the bedrock of her family” and “a dedicated member” of her Detroit church, her family wrote in the obituary.