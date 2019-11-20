ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health reported eight more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 15, bringing the total mortality from the illness in the state to 87 persons. Single deaths were reported in Clay and St. Louis counties, and 6 deaths were reported in Hennepin County.

ICU admissions jumped by 18 on Tuesday, from 75 to 93, the highest one-day jump so far in absolute numbers, while hospitalized patients jumped by 20 to 197. Another 114 cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, raising the laboratory confirmed case count to 1809.

The state health economist has stated that the actual case count is likely 100 times higher, however, and the health department believes the virus is circulating widely in the state.

Testing remained lower than previously recorded, with the state health department contributing just 128 new tests on Tuesday and private labs contributing 873, less than a thousand for the second day in a row.

Gov. Tim Walz has set 5,000 tests a day as his goal for the state to lift the restriction on work and movement. Mayo Clinic has stated it has the capacity to produce 8,000 diagnostic tests a day, much of which it intends to offer to the state in meeting the governor's new goal.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.