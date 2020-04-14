BISMARCK — As a byproduct of "stay at home" orders and other restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic, most American workers have learned whether their state and federal governments consider them to be "essential."

In the 42 states where residents have been ordered to remain in their homes, workers designated as "essential" are the exceptions to the rule. Which workers make the often long list of exemptions varies by state, but the logic behind the label is the same everywhere: the needs of the public could not be met without these workers.

Included in Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's stay at home order was a fairly extensive U.S. Department of Homeland Security list of essential workers, who were exempt from the tight restrictions on movement. After dozens of additions by Minnesota officials, the state's list of exemptions is now 18 pages long and allows employees at medical marijuana dispensaries and motorcycle dealerships to go to work. Minnesotans may also leave their homes to buy food, seek medical services and recreate outdoors, according to Walz's order, which is due to expire May 4.

Meanwhile, the "essential" designation rarely applies to North Dakotans because Gov. Doug Burgum has not ordered residents to stay at home.

Workers named on the Homeland Security list are exempt from two narrowly focused orders made by Burgum and State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte which require that residents self-quarantine if they've traveled out of the state or if a person with whom they live has tested positive for COVID-19.

Burgum has mandated the closure of movie theaters, gyms, nail salons and barber shops during the outbreak, but no workers have technically been barred from doing their jobs in North Dakota. Restaurants and bars have also been shuttered for in-house service.

The Republican governor has frequently said he would only order more rigid restrictions to keep residents confined to their homes "when and if it makes sense." However, he has said that North Dakota's current restrictions are already as strict as some stay at home orders in other states.

The Homeland Security list of "essential critical infrastructure workers" on which many states have based their own exemptions includes 16 sectors, such as health care, energy, food production and manufacturing. Nurses, doctors and police officers are obvious inclusions for the list, but also named as essential are:

Workers at groceries, pharmacies and retail stores

Farmers, workers at food processing plants and employees at restaurants that offer carryout, drive-thru and delivery services

Workers supporting the energy sector, including oil field workers and coal miners

Truck drivers and mail carriers

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, construction workers, landscapers and public works employees

News reporters and editors in print, radio, television and online media

Workers in most manufacturing facilities

Nursing home workers

Many government employees

At the heart of the "essential" designation is the tricky balancing act between ensuring the safety of residents through precautionary measures and maintaining some level of economic activity during the outbreak. Burgum and Walz have stated that their first priority is slowing the rate of infection and making sure hospitals are not overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases. However, both governors have said they would like to get as many residents back to work as soon as possible.