The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued some dos and don’ts for visiting parks and recreation facilities during this pandemic.

— Don’t visit public areas — including parks or recreational facilities — if you are sick with COVID-19, were recently exposed (within 14 days) to someone with the coronavirus or just don’t feel well.

— Do visit parks close to home because traveling long distances to visit a park may contribute to the spread of COVID-19, the CDC warns. Because: “Most travel requires you to stop along the way or be in close contact with others” and “travel may also expose you to surfaces contaminated with the virus that causes COVID-19.”

— Do prepare before you visit: Check with the park, site or facility in advance to be sure you know which areas or services are open, such as bathroom facilities and concessions, and bring what you need with you.

— Don’t visit or remain at parks where you can’t stay at least 6 feet away from others at all times.

— Do wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; do bring hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol to use if soap and water are not available

— Don’t gather with others outside of your household.

— Don’t use playgrounds, including water playgrounds. Because, the CDC says, they are often crowded, it can be challenging to keep surfaces clean and disinfected and the virus can spread when young children touch contaminated equipment and then touch their hands to their eyes, nose or mouth.

— Do play it safe around and in swimming pools. Keep space between yourself and others: “There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the water,” the CDC reports. “Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (with chlorine or bromine) of pools should kill COVID-19.” However, practice social distancing in the pool, avoid large gatherings of more than 10 people and make sure you are keeping your hands clean.

— Don’t use hot tubs, spas, water playgrounds, or water parks. Because, the CDC says, they are often crowded and could easily exceed recommended guidance for gatherings; it can be challenging to keep surfaces clean and disinfected; the virus can spread when people touch surfaces and then touch their unwashed hands to their eyes, nose, or mouth.

— Don’t participate in organized activities or sports. “In general, most organized activities and sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer, and football that are held on park fields, open areas, and courts are not recommended,” the CDC reports. “These activities and sports typically require coaches and athletes who are not from the same household or living unit to be in close proximity, which increases their potential for exposure to COVID-19.”

Read the entire CDC “dos and don’ts” here.