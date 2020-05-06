ROCHESTER, Minn. — According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 80% of all deaths from the coronavirus in the state have been long-term care facilities occupants.

The explanation for why older persons in congregate living fare worse under the illness have centered on the higher rate of underlying conditions like hypertension, diabetes and COPD in the nursing home population, but the mechanism linking COVID-19 and these conditions remains a mystery.

Once envisioned as a straightforward acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS-like illness, the theories for how COVID-19 kills have grown to include a-so called "silent hypoxia," increased blood clots, injury to the heart and kidneys, and an over-active immune response.

One variable yet to be explored is the potential role of common medications in elevating the risk of death from coronavirus among older Americans.

Half of all older Americans take four medications daily. Forty percent take five, and nursing home patients frequently take even more than that. One study of Medicare patients recorded an average of 14 medications upon discharge to a nursing home.

While concerns were raised and later walked back over the effects of ACE inhibitors, angiotensin blockers and ibuprofen on COVID-19, little attention has been paid to the many categories of drugs in wide use among older Americans that are known to raise the risk of pneumonia.

"There has been some discussion of angiotensin blockers and ibuprofen," says Dr. Joan-Ramon LaPorte, professor emeritus of clinical pharmacology at the University of Barcelona. "I feel that the drugs in our report are much more important right now as risk factors."

LaPorte is coauthor of "Medications compromising Covid Infections," a paper describing a host of pneumonia-promoting drugs which could be worsening outcomes in older persons with COVID-19.

The report, a narrative review of the medical literature posted last month on the website of the drug-safety organization Rxisk.org (which is not peer-reviewed), addresses the increased risk of lung infections created by antipsychotics, antidepressants, anticholinergics, benzodiazepines, sleeping pills, opioids, proton pump inhibitors and gabapentinoid medications.

LaPorte says the magnitude of this increased risk "is more or less the same" for the differing medications, "between 1.7 and 4 times higher."

Increasing risk of pneumonia

Prescription drugs can promote pneumonia by depressing air intake below the level of awareness, causing inhalation pneumonia, suppressing the immune system, and raising the level of bacteria in the body.

"They can cause aspiration of a solid," LaPorte says. "Another way is a depression of ventilation, or the volume of air exchanged with each breath, a process that occurs deep in the brain stem.

"This happens with opioids, and it happens with other CNS depressants like antipsychotics, hypnotics, sedatives and drugs like pregabalin and gabapentin, which are some of the top-selling drugs in the United States and Western Europe."

Antipsychotic medications are licensed for schizophrenia, but are widely prescribed off-label to the elderly for agitation and insomnia that is unrelated to psychosis. The drugs are widely considered inappropriate for the elderly, and have been used to compensate for shortages of staffing.

"These are sedatives that depress our respiration and other reflexes," LaPorte says of the drugs. "They can depress coughs... they can favor aspiration of some foods, and that can aggravate or increase infection." According to an analysis from Human Rights Watch, in Minnesota, the use of antipsychotics in nursing homes ranges from as low as 5% in Nicollet County to as high as 28 % in Grant County, but averages around 10-15% statewide.

Anticholinergic drugs also increase the risk of pneumonia. According to an analysis from 2013, over one in five Americans over 65 are prescribed the drugs, which bind to acetylcholine receptors, tampering down parasympathetic nervous system activity.

The list of commonly-taken anticholinergic medications include antihistamines, older and newer antidepressants, antipsychotic medications, as well as pills for sleep, Parkinson's, IBS, vertigo, incontinence, and even COPD. The drugs are believed to promote pneumonia through sedation, confusion and collapsed lung mechanics.

Antidepressants are also problematic with COVID-19, due in large part to their association with increased morbidity and mortality from COPD. LaPorte believes that the drug's respiratory liabilities in older patients result from their capacity for sedation and dystonic nasopharyngeal effects, muscular rigidity that can mimic the symptoms of Parkinson's.

Gabapentinoid use has tripled in the US since 2002, for a host of psychiatric and pain conditions the seizure drugs were never approved to treat. In December, the FDA warned that the drugs can raise the risk of pneumonia and severe breathing problems when taken with opioids, sleeping pills, hypnotics, sedatives, antidepressants and antihistamines.

The seemingly benign category of indigestion pills known as proton pump inhibitors (i.e. omeprazole) are also named in the report as drugs of concern with COVID-19, thanks to their ability to alter the gut bacteria and increase the risk of pneumonia by as much as 50%.

"By inhibiting our gastric acidity, they suppress one of the most important barriers of defense against infections we have," LaPorte says. "Everything we eat is more or less contaminated, but we have gastric acidity, which kills the majority of organisms we ingest with food."

Finally, while opioid use has fallen somewhat in recent years, nearly a third of nursing home residents were prescribed an opioid in a recent study, with 15% using the drugs long-term. While the risk of fatal respiratory depression with opiates is well-known, the drugs can also cause mild respiratory changes below the level of awareness.

"Opiates have a distinctive effect on the respiratory center of the brain in terms of deepness of respiration and frequency," LaPorte says. "They depress ventilation and thereby can increase the risk of pneumonia if you get contagion from a virus or bacteria."

Risk versus benefit

Asked to comment on the paper, Mayo Clinic pulmonologist Dr. Phillipe Bauer did not contest that the drugs named could increase the risk of pneumonia, but asserted that the drugs' benefits outweighed their risks.

"Every sedative medication, whether it's an antipsychotic, pain control, antidepressant hypnotic -- all of those have a propensity to expose you to pneumonia and it's specifically aspiration pneumonia," says Bauer. "That's a mechanistic pneumonia in which the saliva goes into the wrong place...We know that is a common cause of admission to the emergency room and the ICU."

Bauer says the effect has to do with the progression of Parkinsonism on the drugs. LaPorte's paper counters that while Parkinsonism was a risk of early antipsychotic medications, so-called atypical or second generation antipsychotics have a similar ability to increase the risk of pneumonia, suggesting the pills are creating new lung infection through sedation.

As for the drug's benefits, "these treatments are often ineffective," the LaPorte paper states, "given for unnecessarily long periods, at wrong doses, or for non approved indications."

LaPorte said it's difficult to calculate how much of the elevated risk to elderly persons from COVID-19 is due to overuse of medications in nursing homes, versus the health problems conditions themselves. Oftentimes conditions are thresholds for the introduction of medications, as opposed to discrete physiological changes. "Being elderly and having underlying conditions and being fully medicated," LaPorte says, "are all very associated with each other."

His paper isn't a suggestion that patients should discontinue drugs — deprescribing is a medically-directed process of closely monitored tapering — as much as a message for practitioners to take side side effects seriously.

"We need to identify which drugs increase the risk of getting into a severe condition if you get COVID," LaPorte says, "and what drugs are protecting us from more severe disease.

"The list of drugs taken is so great, particularly among elderly people who are the most vulnerable to COVID. We need to look at why we give these drugs. We should investigate if they are doing good or bad for the disease."