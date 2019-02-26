ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday, April 12, announced six more deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. A total of 70 have died in the state since the outbreak started last month.

Four deaths were recorded in Hennepin County, including three residents in their 90s and a resident in their 70s. The county, which is the state's most populous, has suffered 34 deaths from the illness.

A St. Louis County resident in their 80s represents the fifth death in the county that encompasses Duluth. A resident in their 60s also died in suburban Washington County.

The department confirmed 109 new cases of the virus on Sunday, taking the state's total up to 1,536 cases. Earlier in the day, the department's website inaccurately reported the state had 194 new cases, for a total 1,621 confirmed cases of the illness.

A total of 74 patients are in intensive care, while 157 are currently hospitalized with the illness.

“We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned,” said health commission Jan Malcolm. “We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.