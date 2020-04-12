UPDATED: This story has been updated to reflect a correction in numbers by the Minnesota Department of Health.

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday, April 12, announced six more deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. A total of 70 have died in the state since the outbreak started last month.

Four deaths were recorded in Hennepin County, including three residents in their 90s and a resident in their 70s. The county, which is the state's most populous, has suffered 34 deaths from the illness.

A St. Louis County resident in their 80s represents the fifth death in the county that encompasses Duluth. A resident in their 60s also died in suburban Washington County.

The department confirmed 191 new cases of the virus on Sunday, taking the state's total up to 1,621 cases. The previous high for a day was 94 positive test results. Slightly more than half of the people who tested positive in the state have recovered.

Clay County, which encompasses Moorhead, saw a significant jump in cases Sunday with 11 more positives. The county's total is now up to 40.

A total of 74 patients are in intensive care, while 157 are currently hospitalized with the illness. State officials have tightly monitored the capacity of the state's hospitals to handle the sudden burden on the health care system. An estimated 5% of COVID-19 patients require intensive medical care.

“We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned,” said health commissioner Jan Malcolm. “We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.