ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 19 deaths and 352 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 10.

The total number of lives lost to the illness in the state is now 1,236.

The state reported 8,859 tests for the day. This is the first testing report to reflect the start of free, walk-up community testing efforts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The effort is an attempt to encourage testing among all people who attended a protest or large gathering in the past two weeks after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Of the 19 deaths reported Wednesday, the state recorded one death each in Scott, Nobles, Itasca, Dakota and Clay counties, as well as two deaths each in Anoka and Crow Wing counties, three in Ramsey County and seven in Hennepin County.

The death in Nobles county was a person in their 30s.

Sixteen of the 19 deaths reported Wednesday were among residents of long-term care. According to data released Friday by the health department in response to a request by state Sen. Karin Housely, R-St. Marys Point, the concern over discharging patients with COVID-19 into long term care has not created new cases.

While 319 of the 863 long-term care facilities to report a case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident had received an infected patient upon discharge from the hospital, "from the data we have available," the health department wrote, "no outbreaks were caused by positive COVID-19 cases admitted from hospitals."

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.