ROCHESTER, Minn. -- In response to reports of COVID-19 patients falsely showing signs of an acute heart attack, a team of Mayo Clinic cardiologists and radiologists, on Thursday, April 9, offered guidance to avoid unnecessary procedures.

The team proposes using algorithms to evaluate patients with ST-segment elevation (STE), a signal of obstructive coronary artery disease, to determine the best treatment, according to an article published in the peer-reviewed journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

The inherent risks of invasive arterial procedures are compounded if the patient has COVID-19, including respiratory failure and potential exposure to medical staff, Mayo Clinic cardiologist Dr. J. Wells Askew said in a news release.

“Nonetheless, it’s critically important for patients who are experiencing a heart attack due to coronary occlusion to receive immediate and appropriate treatment,” Askew said. ”There is an urgent need for an algorithm that guides triage of patients with suspected or proven COVID-19 patients with STE to determine initial invasive or noninvasive pathways.”

Acute myocardial injury, arrhythmia and shock are common in patients with respiratory infections such as COVID-19, according to the news release. Acute myocardial injury coupled with acute myocardial ischemia — when blood to the heart muscle is obstructed by blockage of a coronary artery — can signal a heart attack.