ST. PAUL — State health officials on Thursday, April 9, reported 11 more Minnesotans died from the coronavirus and its complications and another 88 Minnesotans had tested positive for the illness.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a total of 1,242 Minnesotans had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. That number comes from 32,294 tested in the state.

The state now has 50 reported deaths from COVID-19.

Health officials warn that that number is likely a significant undercount of the total number of Minnesotans who have or have had the illness. A shortage in testing has hampered their efforts to get a clearer picture of COVID-19's spread.

St. Louis County reported its first death due to the illness and additional deaths were reported in Hennepin, Ramsey and Winona counties.

Of the patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, 675 have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, 145 are in the hospital and 63 are in intensive care.

The reports come a day after Gov. Tim Walz announced that he would extend the state's stay at home executive order through May 4. The order was set to expire Friday, after Minnesotans for two weeks sheltered in place except for when completing essential activities or jobs deemed critical by the state.

Under the order, the list of jobs deemed "essential" grew to include landscaping, companies helping stock agricultural equipment and plants as well as arts and crafts supplies used to make surgical masks and business owners checking on their facilities or managing supplies shipped in while they're shuttered.

Walz thanked Minnesotans for complying with the order and helping flatten the trend line in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state. Without continued measures to limit transmission, the number of cases and resulting hospitalizations could "explode overnight," he said.

The extension in social distancing requirements is intended to buy state officials extra time to build up hospital beds, personal protective equipment and tests that can detect antibodies of those who've already had COVID-19, the governor said. State models project that with current constraints, COVID-19 cases could peak in June.

Minnesota Department of Health officials, state commissioners and Walz were scheduled to hold a media briefing to discuss the new cases at 2 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.

